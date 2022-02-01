Budget 2022 the startup push: Battery swapping policy for EVs, Nabard-funded programme to promote agritech startups & more

EASING GROWTH OF PE, VC FUNDING FOR STARTUPS

At a time when India's startup's funding ecosystem has been thriving, the FM said an expert committee will be set up to examine and suggest appropriate measures. "This is because venture Capital and Private Equity invested more than Rs 5.5 lakh crore last year facilitating one of the largest startup and growth ecosystem. Scaling up this investment requires a holistic examination of regulatory and other frictions," the FM said in her speech.

The FM noted that measures like MIIF, SIDBI Fund of Funds have had a multiplier effect on the startup ecosystem. Sitharaman also said that more Fund of Funds, which will be managed by private fund managers, but where the government will contribute about 20 percent of capital will be encouraged to boost investments. The finance minister's proposal comes in the wake of record venture capital deals and unicorn creation besides IPOs of tech startups last year.

LTCG SURCHARGE CAPPED

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a cap on the surcharge on long-term capital gains at 15 percent. The move will give a fillip to startups as they would get more investments from venture capital firms and high net worth individuals. Currently, long-term capital gains on listed equity shares, units, etc., are liable to a maximum surcharge of 15 percent, Sitharaman said.

In contrast, the other long-term capital gains are subjected to a graded surcharge of up to 37 percent if an individual has capital gains of more than Rs 5 crore during the year. "I propose to cap the surcharge on long-term capital gains arising on transfer of any type of assets at 15 percent," the finance minister said in her Budget speech for 2022-23.

This step will give a boost to the startup community and, along with my proposal on extending tax benefits to manufacturing companies and startups, reaffirms our commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat," Sitharaman said. This announcement gives some relief to individuals with income above Rs 2 crore a year. The removal of surcharge of up to 37 percent will help startup workers and domestic venture capitalists sell unlisted shares. This would set off a cycle of more investments in the ecosystem.

TAX REBATE FOR STARTUPS EXTENDED

Startups planning to get into a business over the next 14 months will get to avail of incentives that were so far available only to those startups incorporated on or before March 31, 2022. The period of incorporation of startups eligible to avail tax incentives has been extended by one more year, up to March 31, 2023, union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget for 2022-23.

Under this incentive, eligible startups can claim a 100 percent tax rebate on profits they make for three years out of the ten years since incorporation, but provided that their annual turnover is not over Rs 25 crore in any financial year.

"Startups have emerged as drivers of growth for our economy. Over the past few years, the country has seen a manifold increase in successful startups," the FM said in her budget speech. As per the Economic Survey, there are over 61,400 startups recognised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), of which at least 14,000 were added in FY22.

EMERGENCY CREDIT LINE GUARANTEE SCHEME FOR MSMES EXTENDED

While the expectation of the Micro, Medium and Small Enterprises (MSME) sector of a budgetary allocation was not met, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman did announce a slew of measures targeted at making efforts to rejuvenate the sector that continues to suffer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Union Budget 2022 provided an extension of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) until March 2023. Under the scheme, originally supposed to end at the close of the current fiscal, small businesses could secure collateral-free loans to tide over tough times brought about by the pandemic. Further, the FM also announced that ECLGS cover would be extended by Rs 50,000 crore, which would in effect total to Rs 5 lakh crore.

TAX ON DIGITAL ASSETS

FM Sitharaman announced that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will issue a Digital Rupee using blockchain and other technologies starting 2022-23. "Introduction of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) will give a big boost to the digital economy," Sitharaman said in her Budget speech. She added that "digital currency will also lead to a more efficient and cheaper currency management system."

Meanwhile, Sitharaman has announced a taxation scheme on virtual digital assets such as cryptocurrencies. Any income from the transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at the rate of 30 percent. She said while computing such income, no deduction can be incurred, except the cost of acquisition. Investors cannot set off the losses from the transfer of cryptos or other digital assets against any other income, Sitharaman added.

Further, Sitharaman proposed a TDS of 1 percent on the transfer of digital assets. Moreover, gifts in the form of virtual digital assets will also be taxed in the hands of the recipient, she added. However, she clarified that digital currency, to be issued by RBI, will not be taxed at 30 percent like other cryptocurrencies currently traded in the market in the post-Budget press conference.

Additionally, the finance minister informed, the government will also track the money trail in crypto deals and every transaction will have 1 percent TDS imposed. She also said that the government was in discussion with stakeholders and experts to form a policy to deal with cryptocurrencies.

CHARGING-UP THE EV SECTOR

The Central government is planning to come out with a battery swapping policy with inter-operability standards for Electric Vehicles (EVs), considering the constraint of space in urban areas for setting up charging stations at scale.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech has stated that the government will be developing special mobility zones for electric vehicles.

She also said the private sector would be encouraged to develop sustainable business models for the 'battery as a service' or 'energy service as a service' model. "This will be complemented by clean-tech and governance solutions, special mobility zones with zero fossil-fuel policy, and EV vehicles," the finance minister said.

She also spoke about including data centres and energy storage systems, including dense charging infrastructure and grid-scale battery systems to the harmonised list of infrastructure. "This will facilitate credit availability for digital infrastructure and clean energy storage," she added. To create a robust ecosystem for electric vehicles, the Centre could look at putting EVs in the priority lending sector which enables citizens to afford EVs at lower interest rates.

LEG UP TO AGRI-TECH STARTUPS

The finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a Nabard-funded programme to promote agri-tech startups. The Finance minister said the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) will set up a blended fund to financially support the startups to enhance the agri produce value chain in rural areas. These will also focus on supporting startups who work with farmer producer organisations (FPOs), provide machinery on rent and provide technical support to farmers.

"A fund with blended capital, raised under the co-investment model, will be facilitated through NABARD. This is to finance startups for agriculture and rural enterprise, relevant for farm produce value chain,” Sitharaman said.

Sitharaman also said that the government will promote chemical-free natural farming throughout the country to boost sustainable agricultural productivity and income of the farmers.

Agritech startups and companies will be engaged to deliver the latest technology education to farmers and aid in implementation. The government will also promote use of kisan drones for crop assessment, digitisation of land records, and spraying of insecticides and nutrients, the Finance Minister added.

MEGA PUSH FOR EDUCATION: POSITIVE FOR EDTECH

In a major boost for digital education, the finance minister has announced a host of measures for the COVID-19 pandemic-hit sector. A digital university will be developed to provide access to students for world-class quality education with ISTE standards, added Sitharaman. This will be built on a hub and spoke model, to provide education in different Indian languages and formats. The PM e-vidya scheme will be expanded from the existing 12 educational television channels to 200.

Further, Sitharaman announced the launch of DESH-Stack e-portal, a digital ecosystem for skilling and livelihood that will skill, reskill, or upskill people through online training and provide trusted skill certifications based on an application programming interface (API), as well as payment to identify related jobs and business opportunities.

Startups will be promoted to facilitate ‘Drone Shakti’ through different applications and for drone-as-a-service (DrAAS) in select industrial training institutes in all states will start offering courses surrounding drones, added the Union Minister.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to allow the setting up of foreign universities in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT city) to provide courses in financial management, fintech, mathematics among others.

The Centre is also taking steps to develop high-quality e-content that can be delivered through various modes. Teachers will also be equipped to use such digital tools, Sitharaman added.

IMPETUS TO HEALTHTECH

In what could be a boost to healthtech startups, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced the rollout of an open platform for the National Digital Health Ecosystem. It will consist of digital registries of health providers and health facilities, unique health identity, consent framework, and universal access to health facilities, she said.

To enhance the access to quality mental health counseling and care services, a national tele-mental health program will be launched, which will include a network of 23 tele-mental health centers of excellence with the National Institute of Mental health and Neurosciences, Sitharaman added. The project will be supported by the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Bengaluru.