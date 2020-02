Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has paid heed to one of the top demands of startups in the union budget speech of 2020. The government has announced the taxation of employee stock ownership plans for employees has been deferred to 5 years or when they sell their shares or when they leave the company, whichever is earlier.

"Startups offer ESOPs during formative years to attract and retain talented employees. ESOPs is a significant component of compensation," Sitharamn said during her Budget speech.

ESOPs are currently taxable at the time of exercise and it leads to cash flow problem for employees, who hold the shares for a long term, she said, voicing the concerns of startups.

All industry bodies such as NASSCOM, Ispirt, Indiatech, IVCA and others had asked for a change in the taxation of ESOPs.

"We welcome the clarity in ESOP taxability with options offered such as five years, leaving company or sale options whichever is earlier," said Rameesh Kailasam, CEO of thinktank Indiatech.org.

"This will greatly help startups retain talent and also grant significant relief to the early-stage employees, who are co-contributors in a startup's journey in the early years when liquidity is limited," he added.



ESOP tax reform is here. Big win for the startup ecosystem! 🙏🏼 @nsitharaman #BudgetSession2020 https://t.co/VA4uQMssUp

— Kunal Bahl (@1kunalbahl) February 1, 2020

Sitharaman has also proposed that eligible startups with a turnover of Rs 25 crore will be allowed deduction of 100 percent of profits for three consecutive years in a period of seven years.

For larger startups, the finance minister has proposed to increase turnover limit to Rs 100 crore from existing Rs 25 crore.

The government has also proposed to extend availability for a claim of deduction to 10 years from 7 years.

The current policy allowed Startups incorporated after April 1, 2016, to be eligible for getting 100 percent tax rebate on profit for a period of three years in a block of seven years provided that annual turnover does not exceed Rs 25 crores in any financial year.