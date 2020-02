This will be applicable to not only e-tailers such as Amazon and Flipkart but also to cab and restaurant aggregators.Amazon said they are evaluating the impact, while Flipkart did not offer a comment.

Industry members said the move will further affect the working capital of stakeholders such as online sellers.

"This is going to reduce cash flows for sellers. The government should lower it to 0.25 percent," said an e-commerce industry expert, who did not wish to be named.

E-commerce sellers said that this provision will be a burden unless there is a relaxation of existing processes involved.

"We had supported 1 percent TDS under GST despite marketplace opposition and we had recommended application of 1 percent TDS under the Income TAX Act as inserted today," said a spokesperson for the All India Online Vendors Association.

"However, we had also sought relaxation from a technical application under a section due to which we have to deduct TDS on marketplace services and claim it back from marketplaces. The new provision would be welcome only with the relaxation of existing provisions," the person said.