Entrepreneurship
Budget 2019 wishlist: Here’s what startups want from the finance minister
Updated : July 04, 2019 01:33 PM IST
ESOPS continue to be a crucial instrument for startups to attract top talent in the industry, and startups want that taxation to be based on sale date, and not the exercise date.
Startups are seeking relief from cash crunch under the GST, and want invoice payments to be done within 45 days, especially from the government.
