Economy
Budget 2019: Startups get best of both worlds with angel-tax exemption, dedicated TV channel
Updated : July 06, 2019 12:16 PM IST
In her budget speech, Sitharaman addressed the issue of identifying the investor and the source of his funds, adding that it will be resolved by putting in a mechanism of e-verification, wherein the funds raised by the start-ups will not require any kind of scrutiny by the I-T department.
Sitharaman also announced special administrative arrangements for pending cases of assessment of startups and their redressal, by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).
In order to promote entrepreneurship in rural areas, the minister proposed to set up 80 livelihood business incubators and 20 tech incubators in 2019-20 to skill as many as 75,000 entrepreneurs in the areas of agro and rural sectors.
