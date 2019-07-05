Business
Budget 2019-20: Budget expected to enhance start-up fund
Updated : July 05, 2019 07:38 AM IST
The Start-up India programme had created the 'Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS)' with a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore to provide support for Start-ups, over a period of XIV and XV Finance commission cycles.
Even the Economic Survey which was presented on Thursday highlighted the importance of the segment.
