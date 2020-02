There was a spate of announcements in Budget 2020 to encourage startups and entrepreneurs in the country, from deferment of taxation of ESOPs, setting up a seed fund for startups, extending the period to claim a tax holiday, setting up more data centers, to investing more in Bharatnet and creating an investment clearance cell.

Startups across sectors such as education, logistics, healthcare, and others have welcomed some of the key announcements, though there has been unanimous dismay over the limited benefits of the deferment of ESOP tax. Stakeholders in sectors such as e-commerce are also unhappy with new the TDS levy of 1 percent.

"There are good policy initiatives and the budget allocations will spur investments in agri-tech, healthcare, education (ed-tech) and financial inclusion," said Sanjay Nath, managing partner, Blume Ventures.

ESOPs and Tax Incentives

In order to sync the definition of startups with the DPIIT circular from February last year, the government proposed to increase the turnover limit for startups to get 100 percent tax rebates on profits to Rs 100 crore from the existing Rs 25 crore and also called for extension of the availability for the claim of deduction to 10 years from 7 years at present.

The government also announced that taxation on ESOPs for employees would be deferred from the time of exercise to up to five years or till they leave the company or when they sell their shares, whichever is earlier. However, the Budget left startups wanting on the issue of removal of double taxation.

"We are dismayed that the Esop announcement will be applicable only to startups recognized by the interministerial board, which is only a small cadre in the startup economy. The amendment also does not alter the tax regime for startups but only defers the taxation on the exercise of the shares," said Siddarth Pai, managing director of venture capital firm 3One4Capital.

However, the industry welcomed the move to extend the turnover limit for tax incentives for startups.

"It’s heartening that budget 2020 has simplified the ESOP policy and extended the tax incentives for up to 100 crore startups over a 10 year period. Incentives for MSMEs like audit exemptions for up to 5 crore companies will enable ease of business for small companies," industry body NASSCOM said in a statement.

Investment Clearance Cell, Seed Fund to Boost FDI

Industry members said several of the policies would boost foreign investment into Indian startups, especially the move to create an investment clearance cell and setting of a seed fund.

"The provision for setting up an investment clearance cell for entrepreneurs, an online portal to facilitate quicker business clearances, and a seed fund to support early-stage startups will all collectively attract foreign investment in Indian startups," said Bhavin Turakhia, CEO, Flock.

BharatNet and Digital Push

One of the biggest boosts for the digital sector would come from the Rs 6,000 crore to Bharatnet scheme for 2020-21. The finance minister said Fibre to the Home (FTTH) connections through Bharatnet will link 100,000-gram panchayats this year.

Industry members said the move will help entrepreneurs and startups across the country, including smaller towns, to scale their businesses.

"Stressing on digital connectivity throughout the country the Rs 6000 crore allocated for the same under the BharatNet program, we are happy that aspiring entrepreneurs and small businesses from suburban and rural areas will be able to scale their business outside of their towns. We will continue to offer our support to enable them to achieve their goal and own successful businesses," said Jasmeet Thind, Co-founder, Coutlootboost.

The fintech sector said it will help startups through faster customer adoption, especially in areas of new-age lending and investments.

"The government's decision to spend Rs 6000 cr on Bharat Net, to increase accessibility to the internet, will give a huge boost to internet-based companies -fintech being a prominent sector that will be benefited from the move. This will enable e-commerce and fintech companies, particularly the ones operating in the investment and lending domains, to serve customers in parts of the country that are not served by more traditional offline service providers and increase their footprint," said Harsh Jain, Co-founder, and COO, Groww.

Tourism and Travel

The allocation of Rs 2500 crore for the tourism sector also cheered startups in the online travel and hotel booking space.

"The government has backed its vision to turn India into one of the world’s top tourism hubs by allocating INR 2,500 crore for promoting tourism in general and setting aside a sum of INR 3100 crore for the Culture Ministry to boost regional tourism. What would be wonderful is to have an empowered nodal body comprising of the Govt / OTA / airline, hotel and other industry representatives with the objective of promoting discoverability, ease of booking and fulfillment of our cultural, natural and heritage sites,' said Indroneel Dutt, CFO, Cleartrip.

EdTech sector cheers education policies

Sitharaman, while calling for a greater inflow of finance to attract teachers and build labs, said steps would be taken to enable sourcing External Commercial Borrowings and FDIs so as to able to deliver higher quality education. The finance minister also proposed to start a degree level full-fledged online education programme and to push 'Study in India' through the Indian SAT exam in Asian and African countries.

The move is being seen as a big boost for edtech startups.

“It’s great to see the Union Government’s focus on education. The FDI part was in waiting for a long time, glad to have it come through - it will really help us make a big leap! Online education programs, introduction of new courses that will push students into careers of tomorrow, and of course ‘the Indian SAT’ for promoting #StudyInIndia - all are in the right direction, and I am personally very excited about us at Leverage Edu helping execute some of these parts," Akshay Chaturvedi, Founder & CEO, LeverageEdu.com said.

Data centres to benefit IT sector

The finance minister said the government will soon bring out a policy to enable the private sector to build Data Centre parks throughout the country.

The Indian IT sector is expected to benefit from the government's move.

"Data centres are at the heart of a modern digital economy; the government's decision to promote the establishment of data centres in India is a win-win for businesses and consumers. A considerably more significant number of data centres in India will make the economy more competitive globally. Indian IT players will benefit from the building of additional data centres," said Ankit Dudhwewala, Founder, SoftwareSuggest & CallHippo.

E-commerce to see more TDS on payments

One of the sectors, where stakeholders were unhappy, was e-commerce.

While e-commerce companies already deduct 1% TDS under the Goods and Services Act, the BUdget has proposed a new levy of one percent TDS on e-commerce transactions under the Income Tax Act.

"This is going to reduce cash flows for sellers. The government should lower it to 0.25%," said an e-commerce industry expert, who did not wish to be named.

Ecommerce sellers said that they were seeking relaxation of existing provisions.

"We had supported 1% TDS under GST despite marketplace opposition and we had recommended application of 1% TDS under the Income TAX Act as inserted today," said a spokesperson for the All India Online Vendors Association.