Business BSE signs MoU with IIT Alumni Council to encourage startups listing Updated : July 13, 2020 03:12 PM IST The newly-formed partnership will ensure a complete end-to-end ecosystem for the proposed social stock exchange. IIT Alumni Council is the body of alumni, students and faculty across all the 23 IITs with over 100 city chapters globally.