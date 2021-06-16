Home

    BrowserStack closes $200 million Series B funding at a $4 billion valuation

    By Mugdha Variyar | IST (Updated)
    The round was led by tech expert Mary Meeker's fund BOND, with participation from Insight Partners and existing investor Accel.

    BrowserStack closes $200 million Series B funding at a $4 billion valuation
    Software testing platform BrowserStack on Wednesday has announced it has secured $200 million in Series B funding at a $4 billion valuation. The round was led by tech expert Mary Meeker's fund BOND, with participation from Insight Partners and existing investor Accel.
    The company is a global player in software testing on the cloud, with 50,000+ customers and four million+ developer signups. The investment will support BrowserStack's strategic acquisitions, expansion of its product offerings, and continued scale and growth, the company said.
    BrowserStack’s products help developers build bug-free software for the 5 billion internet users accessing websites and mobile applications through millions of combinations of digital environments - devices, browsers, operating systems, and versions.
    It provides developers instant access to a cloud platform that allows them to comprehensively test their websites and mobile applications, replacing the need for teams to own and manage an in-house test infrastructure. This means development teams can focus on building quality software at speed rather than maintaining an in-house testing infrastructure that is complex to build and impossible to scale.
    "As software continues to rewire everything, the bar on speed and quality continues to rise, and testing software across the expanding number of browsers and devices is a huge and expensive challenge for development teams to manage on their own," said Jay Simons, general partner at BOND.
    "BrowserStack makes this simple and cost-effective, giving
    developers instant access to the widest range of browser and device configurations to test their applications. This product is an absolute boon for today's web and app developers," Simons said.
    BrowserStack's platform is used by developers in over half of the Fortune 500. Its customers include leaders such as Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Twitter, Tesco, IKEA, Spotify, Expedia, and Trivago. In the last three years, BrowserStack has more than tripled its employee base to 750+ across seven countries and opened ten new data centers worldwide.
    “BrowserStack has become a leader in the space of testing by solving some complex problems for developers," said Shekhar Kirani, partner at Accel, "The founding team has assembled some of the best talents we have seen to build a suite of truly scalable and innovative products."
    "We will continue to scale rapidly across functions to accelerate the rate at which we take new products to market. This funding will allow us to explore the different ways in which we can bring new products to market - via acquisitions, via acqui-hires, or by investing more heavily in our Product and Engineering teams," said Ritesh Arora, co-founder, and CEO of BrowserStack.
    "Our recent acquisition of Percy, a visual testing platform, was just the start. This funding will help us accelerate our journey to achieving our vision of becoming the testing infrastructure for the internet," Arora said.
    First Published:  IST
