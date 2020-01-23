#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
Bounce raises $105 million from Accel, B Capital and others; valuation soars to $500 million

Updated : January 23, 2020 06:25 AM IST

Other existing investors Chiratae Ventures, Falcon Edge, Maverick Ventures, Omidyar Network India, Qualcomm Ventures and Sequoia Capital India also participated in the round.
With the Series D round, the total capital raised by Bounce is over $194 million.
Bounce currently operates its dockless scooters in Bengaluru and Hyderabad with 13,000 and 2,000 vehicles respectively.
