Bombay Shaving Company Bags Rs 160 cr; additional Rs 300 cr fundraise, IPO & more on the cards

Direct-to-consumer grooming and personal care startup Bombay Shaving Company (BSC) has bagged Rs 160 crore in a Series C round of funding which was led by a local hedge fund, Malabar Investments.

The funding round also saw participation from Patni Advisors, Singularity AMC, and other HNIs. The fresh investment comes 11 months after the company raised Rs 45 crore from UK-based consumer goods giant Reckitt.

The round also saw an ESOP buyback and early investor exits worth Rs 45 crore.

Founded in 2016 by former McKinsey & Co consultant Shantanu Deshpande, BSC started as a D2C men’s shaving and grooming products startup. However, in 2010, the company forayed into diverse hair removal and hair care categories including a women’s hair removal range, which now accounts for nearly 25% of the firm’s total business and is its biggest bet.

BSC’s fund allocation & expansion plans

With this fresh influx of funding, BSC is looking to expand its portfolio of personal care and hair removal products. The company is also aiming to scale operations to Rs 500 crore top line with omnichannel presence in the next two years.

“We will scale our store presence from 50,000 to 2,00,000 selling points across India and aim to grab a 15%+ share in hair removal in these stores. We also have a pipeline of 30+ innovative products in 2022 and are keen to deeply invest in the brand as well,” said Deepak Gupta, Chief Operating Officer, BSC.

The firm said it will also expand its international presence, invest in brand building and hire talent across positions. The investment will further bolster the brand’s ambition to deliver a tenfold growth in the next five years, it said in a statement.

“We see the international channel achieving salience for us in a span of 18-24 months, adding 10-15 percent to our overall company revenue,” Gupta added.

Thrasio’s attraction to India’s booming D2C economy

Now, in a bid to inspire brand loyalty and better engagement with their target group, a growing number of D2C players are also moving to a “house of brands” model.

BSC also intends to acquire brands in adjacent categories and content platforms and said it is in advanced talks to raise additional Rs 300 crore for acquisitions.

What else is on the cards for the company in 2022. A possible IPO in the works?

Commenting on this, Shantanu Deshpande, founder and CEO of BSC, said, “We are singularly focused on building a brand that owns hair removal. As we scale from Rs 150 crore to Rs 500 crore and Rs 1,000 Cr, we needed an investor group that could guide us on building an IPO-able company.”

Bombay Shaving Company has a portfolio of over 100 SKUs comprising hair removal products, razors for women, wax strips and other products and accessories. The company is clocking Rs 150 crore in net revenue, growing 35% Q-O-Q. The brand claims to be witnessing a surge in overall volumes, transaction value, and an increase in users’ vis-à-vis last year. BSC is clocking 1.5 million shipments a quarter, it said in a statement.

BSC competes with the likes of Marico-owned male grooming brand Beardo and Emami backed The Man Company.

Inside the growing ‘Male Grooming’ market in India

According to Research and Markets, India’s male grooming industry is poised to reach $1.2 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of about 11 percent. At present, there are over 177 new male grooming products launched by both startups and FMCG giants, the report added.

In June, 2020, FMCG maker Emami raised its stake in The Man Company from 33.09 percent to 45.6 percent. In July 2020, Marico bought the remaining 55% stake in Zed Lifestyle which runs male grooming brand Beardo. And early last year, Wipro Consumer Care had invested in male grooming startup LetsShave.

Falguni Nayar, the founder of online beauty retailer Nykaa which hit the public markets last year, had told CNBC-TV18 that “Men’s grooming platform is going to be the next focus area for startups as the segment is grow bigger and bigger.”