Actress turned entrepreneur Katrina Kaif has now turned investor. The star has signed an agreement to invest an undisclosed amount in omni-channel lifestyle retailer Nykaa through a secondary transaction. The investment comes almost a year after Kaif launched her beauty brand ‘Kay Beauty’ in partnership with Nykaa.

Speaking on the development, Kaif said: "Having already been associated with Nykaa through Kay Beauty, I was familiar with the company’s growing brand equity and market leadership and becoming an investor is the next logical step in sharing the Nykaa vision.”

Kaif added, “I’ve always been an admirer of Falguni Nayar’s vision and having worked with the Nykaa team, have seen first-hand their dedication towards offering customers the very best experience. Nykaa has opened new avenues for women to explore and celebrate their own unique idea of beauty and I am very excited to be a part of their growth journey”.

Earlier this year, the beauty and fashion retailer joined the unicorn club after it raised Rs 100 crore from its existing investor Steadview Capital.

Commenting on the deal, Falguni Nayar, founder and CEO of Nykaa, added, “I've had the pleasure of knowing Katrina and working closely with her for over three years now. I admire her work ethic, her understanding of beauty products and most importantly, her vision for building Kay Beauty into a brand that enables women to be the best version of themselves. She's a wonderful partner and I'm happy this partnership is being further strengthened with her investment in Nykaa.”