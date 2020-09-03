Startup BodyGuard’s new feature ‘Patriot’ enables users to identify origin of apps and flow of data Updated : September 03, 2020 11:54 AM IST It claims to provide smartphone users clear visibility on the flow of their data from all the apps on their phones. Along with patriot, BodyGuard has also introduced an app lock feature ‘Airtight’. With Airtight, users can add an extra layer of security to any of the applications on their smartphones. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply