BodyGuard’s new feature ‘Patriot’ enables users to identify origin of apps and flow of data

Updated : September 03, 2020 11:54 AM IST

It claims to provide smartphone users clear visibility on the flow of their data from all the apps on their phones.
Along with patriot, BodyGuard has also introduced an app lock feature ‘Airtight’.
With Airtight, users can add an extra layer of security to any of the applications on their smartphones.
