BodyGuard’s new feature ‘Patriot’ enables users to identify origin of apps and flow of data

BodyGuard, a one-click mobile security app by new-age mobile-first cybersecurity enterprise, SafeHouse Technologies has introduced a new feature called ‘Patriot’.

It claims to provide smartphone users clear visibility on the flow of their data from all the apps on their phones. For instance, it will help users see which country their traffic is going to. Additionally, users will also be able to see the origin of the developer along with the incorporation country of the company for all the apps on their phones.

The central government decided to ban 118 apps yesterday, saying it has received several complaints from various sources about the misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India.

The new feature, Patriot claims to identify the country of origin for all the apps on the users phones, classify whether apps are suspicious or not, and enable users to block & delete these apps at their will.

Along with patriot, BodyGuard has also introduced an app lock feature ‘Airtight’. With Airtight, users can add an extra layer of security to any of the applications on their smartphones. This feature will ask for the fingerprint or passcode from the user to open any specific app, such as Gallery or Notes.

On integrating the new feature in the app, Aditya Narang, Co-founder & Managing Director, SafeHouse Technologies said, “Our team has been tracking the developments of how customers, corporations, and governments are reassessing the role of private companies handling cyber risk, security, and data. Protecting our users in the digital space and securing their privacy remains of utmost importance to us. We are first to market with this feature and it is already live for Android phones. BodyGuard is a one solution app for all your mobile security needs. While it protects user’s phones from any possible cyber-attack, features such as Patriot, Airtight & Tracker offer the users customised needs as per their requirements.”

In November last year, SafeHouse Technologies launched BodyGuard; a one-button app that uses proprietary, state-of-the-art technology and claims to protect smartphones from a wide range of cyber threats such as phishing, malware and malicious links, all while enhancing the device performance and Internet speed and using less than 1 percent of battery life.

A result of a breakthrough in SafeHouse’s R&D Lab in Israel recently, BodyGuard 5.0 comes with major performance upgrades. The ventures claim that the new version comes with enhanced AI-based security capabilities, uses a higher level of encryption that ensures privacy, and makes BodyGuard the world’s fastest VPN. Available for Rs 799 per year, users can download BodyGuard from the AppStore and Play Store as well as buy it from stores such as Reliance Digital, Jio and Croma.