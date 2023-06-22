Blume Ventures raises Rs 200 crore in the first close of its new opportunity fund

Prior to this, Blume had raised a similar-sized opportunity fund in 2021. The VC firm said that the last fund brought out strong performers from Fund 1, and a majority of the portfolio’s underlying metrics have grown at 35 percent + CAGR (compound annual growth rate), resulting in follow-on rounds even in this market. Blume has also raised similar-sized Opportunity Funds in 2018, 2021 and 2022 to invest across startups such as Exotel, Grey Orange Robotics, Smallcase, slice, Unacademy and WebEngage.

Venture Capital firm Blume Ventures which has backed unicorns including Unacademy, Slice, Purplle, Spinny and Ola — has raised Rs 200 crore in the first close of its new opportunity fund, Fund 1Y.

Blume, through its third growth fund, is looking to raise Rs 400 crore for the remaining corpus. The three-fourths of the corpus would be used to buy assets held by its current funds, providing investors with an exit strategy, Blume said in a statement.

Fund 1Y has received backing from high-quality LP base, with existing LPs in Blume Ventures’ other funds participating again, the statement said, adding that it has visibility for the remaining corpus.