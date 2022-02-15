Blockchain startup 5ire secures $100 million from GEM as it looks to go public

Blockchain network 5ire has secured a $100 million investment from GEM Global Yield LLC SCS (GGY), a Luxembourg-based private alternative investment group, with the aim to go public.

By investing in 5ire, GEM is looking to solidify its foothold in the emerging markets for sustainable level 1 blockchains with a highly diversified portfolio of use cases and a growing cache of MoUs with government and private sector partners, the firm said in a statement.

The company was last valued at $110 million after it raised $21 million in a seed funding round from private and institutional investors like Alphabit, Marshland Capital, Launchpool Labs, Moonrock Capital, among others.

According to 5ire, the fresh capital infusion will be utilized for the expansion of the ecosystem, which involves liaising with government stakeholders in India and upcoming international markets, investing in technology and resources, hiring, and enhancing the adoption of 5ireChain.

Founded in 2021 by two entrepreneurs of Indian origin, Pratik Gauri and Prateek Dwivedi, along with crypto financier Vilma Mattila, 5ire is a sustainability-focused layer 1 blockchain project with an exchange, a wallet, an NFT marketplace, as well as a VC fund to help grow other sustainable blockchain projects.

Commenting on the fundraise, 5ire's CEO and Co-founder Pratik Gauri said “I am very excited about our partnership with GEM and looking forward to finding synergies in how we further promote our vision of ‘For-benefit’ ventures in the 5ire ecosystem to transition the world from 4th Industrial Revolution to 5th Industrial Revolution, meet the 2030 SDGs and beyond. I feel that sustainability is not a one-time phenomenon, but a consistent development benchmark here on forward.”

The London-headquartered company has been working on the UN's Sustainability goals and partnering with nations across three continents. By signing MOUs, the company has taken this first step in the public-private partnerships in India, Nigeria, and the United States to bring its technological solutions for sustainability, better governance, and more, the startup added.

Sustainable development was estimated to be a $20-30-billion-dollar market in 2022 and was slated to grow to $50 billion by 2030, 5ire's CBO and co-founder Vilma Mattila said.

“For us to be able to make an impact on the world, multiple stakeholders in the ecosystem will need to come together and build a community that encourages businesses to do good. With this capital, we aim to develop initiatives that help in community building as well," Mattila added.