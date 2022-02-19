Bleeding unicorns: Oyo loses Rs 76,000 every minute, Swiggy Rs 25,000; how startups are performing?

India has emerged as one of the world's top hubs for startups. With largescale support from investors and the government, a large number of startups have gone on to become unicorns. However, volatility in the market amid rising geopolitical tensions and the ongoing pandemic has dented the growth of startups. Let's take a look at how these fluctuations are impacting the profit and loss statement of some of India's top startups. India has emerged as one of the world's top hubs for startups. With largescale support from investors and the government, a large number of startups have gone on to become unicorns. However, volatility in the market amid rising geopolitical tensions and the ongoing pandemic has dented the growth of startups. Let's take a look at how these fluctuations are impacting the profit and loss statement of some of India's top startups.

OYO Rooms: The Indian multinational unicorn's finances have suffered amid the pandemic and the startup founded by Ritesh Agarwal incurred losses of Rs 3943.84 cores FY20-21. This means that the company lost over Rs 76,077 every minute during the previous fiscal. (Image: Shutterstock) OYO Rooms: The Indian multinational unicorn's finances have suffered amid the pandemic and the startup founded by Ritesh Agarwal incurred losses of Rs 3943.84 cores FY20-21. This means that the company lost over Rs 76,077 every minute during the previous fiscal. (Image: Shutterstock)

Swiggy: The food delivery app has earned a positive reputation across the country, however, it reported a loss of Rs 1,314 crore in the last financial year. Meaning, the company lost well over Rs 25,347 per minute during the period. (Image: Shutterstock) Swiggy: The food delivery app has earned a positive reputation across the country, however, it reported a loss of Rs 1,314 crore in the last financial year. Meaning, the company lost well over Rs 25,347 per minute during the period. (Image: Shutterstock)

MobiKwik: The Gurugram-based payments service startup reported a net loss of Rs 111.3 crore in FY20-21. This meant that the losses suffered by the start-up during the financial year was Rs 2,147 per minute. (Image: Shutterstock) MobiKwik: The Gurugram-based payments service startup reported a net loss of Rs 111.3 crore in FY20-21. This meant that the losses suffered by the start-up during the financial year was Rs 2,147 per minute. (Image: Shutterstock)

Paytm: Founded in 2010 by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the Noida-based multinational technology company that specializes in digital payment systems, e-commerce and financial services, suffered a loss of Rs 778.5 crore in the December quarter. This meant that the startup lost over Rs 60,069 every minute during the period. (Image: Shutterstock) Paytm: Founded in 2010 by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the Noida-based multinational technology company that specializes in digital payment systems, e-commerce and financial services, suffered a loss of Rs 778.5 crore in the December quarter. This meant that the startup lost over Rs 60,069 every minute during the period. (Image: Shutterstock)

PB Fintech: The parent company of insurance platform Policybazaar and credit comparison portal Paisabazaar, has lost Rs 298 crore in the December quarter. This calculates to the company losing Rs 22,995 every minute during the period. (Image: Shutterstock) PB Fintech: The parent company of insurance platform Policybazaar and credit comparison portal Paisabazaar, has lost Rs 298 crore in the December quarter. This calculates to the company losing Rs 22,995 every minute during the period. (Image: Shutterstock)

Zomato: The online food aggregator reported a loss of Rs 63.2 crore in the last quarter, recording a loss of Rs 4,876 per minute. (Image: Reuters) Zomato: The online food aggregator reported a loss of Rs 63.2 crore in the last quarter, recording a loss of Rs 4,876 per minute. (Image: Reuters)

CarTrade: The Navi Mumbai-based online auto classifieds platform is used by millions to sell and purchase old and new vehicles. The company incurred a loss of Rs 23.4 crore in the last quarter, losing Rs 1,802 every minute during the period. (Image: PTI) CarTrade: The Navi Mumbai-based online auto classifieds platform is used by millions to sell and purchase old and new vehicles. The company incurred a loss of Rs 23.4 crore in the last quarter, losing Rs 1,802 every minute during the period. (Image: PTI)

LatentView: A leader in the field of data analytics, the startup earned a profit of Rs 49.9 crore in the December quarter. This in turn meant that the firm made a profit of Rs 3,852.6 per minute during the three-month period. (Image: Shutterstock) LatentView: A leader in the field of data analytics, the startup earned a profit of Rs 49.9 crore in the December quarter. This in turn meant that the firm made a profit of Rs 3,852.6 per minute during the three-month period. (Image: Shutterstock)

Nykaa: The e-commerce company, founded by Falguni Nayar in 2012 sells beauty, wellness and fashion products -- online and offline. The startup earned a profit of Rs 27.9 crore in the last quarter, which coverts to Rs 2,152.8 per minute. (Image: Shutterstock) Nykaa: The e-commerce company, founded by Falguni Nayar in 2012 sells beauty, wellness and fashion products -- online and offline. The startup earned a profit of Rs 27.9 crore in the last quarter, which coverts to Rs 2,152.8 per minute. (Image: Shutterstock)

MapmyIndia: The Delhi-based company that builds digital map data, telematics services, location-based SaaS and GIS AI technologies, reported a profit of Rs 18.5 crore in the third quarter of this financial year. This means, the firm earned Rs 1429.2 every minute during the period. MapmyIndia: The Delhi-based company that builds digital map data, telematics services, location-based SaaS and GIS AI technologies, reported a profit of Rs 18.5 crore in the third quarter of this financial year. This means, the firm earned Rs 1429.2 every minute during the period.

RateGain: The startup that provides technological backup to the travel and hospitality industry, recorded Rs 8.5 lakh profit in October-December quarter. Thus earning Rs 6.6 per minute last quarter. RateGain: The startup that provides technological backup to the travel and hospitality industry, recorded Rs 8.5 lakh profit in October-December quarter. Thus earning Rs 6.6 per minute last quarter.