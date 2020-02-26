  • SENSEX
Binny Bansal, GGV Capital lead $60 million funding in Rupeek, says report

Updated : February 26, 2020 12:24 PM IST

Rupeek offers gold loans at the customer’s doorstep and completes the loan underwriting-to-disbursal process within 30 minutes.
The new investors include Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal and GGV Capital, a backer of China’s Alibaba and Didi Chuxing, besides Tanglin Venture Partners and KB Investments.
While Rupeek has a non-banking financial company (NBFC) licence, it primarily lends through its banking partners and not from its own book.
