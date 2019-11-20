Energy
Bill Gates-backed energy startup makes a big breakthrough in curbing pollution, says report
Updated : November 20, 2019 12:50 PM IST
The startup has created a solar oven that is able to reach temperatures roughly a quarter of what is found on the sun’s surface.
The company, the report added, believes that the patented technology will be able to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions from industry.
