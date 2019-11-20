Bill Gates-backed energy startup makes a big breakthrough in curbing pollution, says report

Bill Gates-backed secretive clean energy startup has achieved a solar breakthrough that could save the planet, reported CNN.

According to the report, the startup named Heliogen, which emerged from stealth mode on Tuesday, announced that it has discovered a way to use artificial intelligence and a field of mirrors to reflect so much sunlight that it generates extreme heat of above 1,000 degrees Celsius.

In other words, the startup has created a solar oven that is able to reach temperatures roughly a quarter of what is found on the sun’s surface, the report said.

The new discovery will enable humans to use solar power for the creation of products that require high temperatures such as cement, steel and glass among others, it added.

"We are rolling out technology that can beat the price of fossil fuels and also not make the CO2 emissions… and that's really the holy grail," Bill Gross, Heliogen's founder and CEO, was quoted as saying in the report.

The company, the report added, believes that the patented technology will be able to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions from industry.