Two-wheeler rental service Vogo to introduce an electric vehicle (EV) fleet to provide sustainable mobility solutions for commuters in Hyderabad.

“With the dense railway connectivity and home to the majority of IT professionals, Hyderabad has always been a promising city for us. We have been trying to provide a flexible, safe, and affordable mobility option to the commuters. With our commitment to offering EVs in the city, we want to encourage the commuters to move towards a cleaner mobility option that will help us to reinstate the cleaner environment we cherished during the lockdown. We believe it will strengthen our presence in the city,” Anand Ayyadurai, Co-founder & CEO of Vogo said in a statement.

Vogo started its operations in Hyderabad in 2017 with 10 employees and 100 bikes across 7 clusters. Its fleet in Hyderabad has now grown to 3,000 two-wheelers in over a 100 zones, rented by over three lakh riders.

As the pandemic hit businesses across the board, ride rental platforms like Vogo were hit as offices shut down and riders refrained from using any form of public transport. The Ola backed tech mobility platform, said it has now recovered 40 percent of its revenue in the Hyderabad market, growing at 25 percent month on month as lockdown restrictions are eased. They are now aiming to get back on the growth track by the end of the year.

To push business during the lockdown, the company had started a home delivery service for riders who were hesitant to pick up the bikes from the docking stations; it also allowed riders to extend the bike rental service online.

Founded in 2016, the Bengaluru headquartered company allows riders to locate bikes on its app for use in daily commute using patented technology. With services in Bangalore and Hyderabad, it operates 20,000+ bikes and 500+ docking stations. Used by 2.5 million riders, the platform clocks about 45,000 rides per day.

As the world looks at creating a sustainable future, electric vehicles are now becoming the mode of choice for commuters. Corporates too are making the shift to this cleaner, greener mode of travel. Earlier this week, e-commerce platform Flipkart said, it is committing to a 100 percent transition to electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030. Flipkart has joined the Climate Group's EV100 Initiative. As part of the initiative, Flipkart will electrify its entire logistics fleet, integrate charging infrastructure, and encourage adoption by staff.