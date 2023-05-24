English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homestartup NewsBiggies Burger eyes Series A round in September, on track to clock Rs 100 crore in revenue this fiscal

Biggies Burger eyes Series-A round in September, on track to clock Rs 100 crore in revenue this fiscal

Biggies Burger eyes Series-A round in September, on track to clock Rs 100 crore in revenue this fiscal
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jude Sannith  May 24, 2023 5:21:28 PM IST (Published)

Biggies Burger’s store count is just north of 150 — a number that it has scaled up in just seven years since incorporation. The company has played to its strength over the years by serving up burgers that it claims are as authentic as can get on account of their grill and flavour.

Home-grown quick-service restaurant (QSR) start-up Biggies Burger could raise its Series-A round of funding by September, according to CEO Biraja Rout. CNBC-TV18 learns that the round could be valued at approximately Rs 30 crore. In September 2022, the burger chain announced seed-funding totalling Rs 5.5 crore.

“Our seed round helped us register 2.7x growth in revenue, we are targeting 2.5x growth this year and are on the look-out for funding and mentorship,” said Biraja, in an exclusive chat with CNBC-TV18. “We are in the advanced stages of discussions with VCs, and will raise our Series-A fund by September,” he added.
The startup’s funding plans come even as it targets Rs 100 crore in revenue by the end of FY24, on the back of a south-centric expansion plan next year. While Biggies Burger has presence in 27 cities, it is dominant in South India. The company registers annual recurring revenues (ARR) of Rs 65 crore.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X