Ghar Wapsi theme is gaining momentum in the startup space in the midst of several headwinds faced by the new age digital companies.

Ghar Wapsi is essentially domiciling back to India those startups, which are founded by the Indians, operating in Indian market presently but incorporated overseas.

Economic survey this year had paid cognizance to onshore Indian innovation aspect with the concerted effort by Indian government and regulatory agencies. But this is not an easy structure nor is it tax efficient and the startups seek government’s support along with tax dispensations.

While discussing this in a CNBC-TV18 special Big Deal, Dhiresh Bansal of Meesho said, “There are about 20 plus of the 100 odd unicorns that are currently in India which are incorporated outside. It is a question that we think about which is — does continuing to be incorporated in jurisdictions outside India make more sense or is it time to come back.”

“It is quite important to think about this as a very real option,” he added.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif invests in Sequoia-backed health and wellness platform Hyugalife

According to Siddharth Pai of 3one4 Capital, the reasons for these companies to end up flipping back to India remains very strong.

“If the government does create a scheme to allow them to come back, I think a large number of them will decide to come back to India and re-domicile to India itself,” he said.

While sharing his views on what are the technical aspects of doing this, Mehul Bheda of Dhruva Advisors said, “There are a few structures which are possible. No two structures are alike, so one has to look at the facts of each structure and then see how to make it more efficient.”

For more details, watch the accompanying video