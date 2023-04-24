Bharat Innovation Fund believes ChatGPT has the potential to disrupt the world

India's deep tech startups need higher seed and early stage funding to grow faster as only 11 percent of technology-related funds have reached this ecosystem as of now, says NASSCOM. Bharat Innovation Fund is one of the handful of deeptech focussed venture capital funds.

Bharat Innovation Fund primarily invests in AI-driven startups. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Ashwin Raguraman, co-founder of Bharat Innovation Fund said that ChatGPT has the potential to disrupt the world and transform the way we interact with technology.

Raguraman said, "ChatGPT is going to disrupt the world for sure. How much is it going to disrupt the world and when is it going to disrupt the world? I think the jury's still out."

However, Raguraman also acknowledges that ChatGPT will take some time to adapt to the algorithms and improve its performance. Despite this, Bharat Innovation Fund has dedicated funds to invest in deep tech startups that have the potential to make a significant impact on society.

He added, "If you think of generative AI, I think it's going to become a little bit more like digital, which is there are many startups in the AI world, which will leverage GAN, which will use that within their solutions and so it will become a part or embedded into enhancing other solutions and other use cases that some of our startups are already working on."

Home interiors solutions company DesignCafe recently secured about Rs 40 crores in a follow on series B funding round and plans to use the capital to expand the geographical footprint of both its brands DesignCafe and Qarpentri, across the country. It is now present across 10 cities and has two factories right here in Bengaluru for manufacturing products. Startup Street spoke to Gita Ramanan, co-founder and CEO of DesignCafe to talk about the startup’s journey and what lies ahead.

