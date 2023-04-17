BetterPlace to expand its business in South East Asia with Troopers

Frontline workforce management firm BetterPlace has made its sixth acquisition, and its second one in the South East Asia market. It has now entered Malaysia with the acquisition of Troopers, which is a flexi-talent solutions platform. The SEA region is expected to see a 4x rise in demand for gig workers in the next five years, and that's the opportunity BetterPlace wants to cash-in on. Startup Street spoke to Pravin Agarwala the co-founder and CEO of BetterPlace, about this latest acquisition and what it means for the company.

Frontline workforce management firm BetterPlace has made its sixth acquisition — its second one in the South East Asia (SEA) market. It has now entered Malaysia with the acquisition of Troopers, which is a flexi-talent solutions platform. The SEA region is expected to see a 4x rise in demand for gig workers in the next five years, and that's the opportunity BetterPlace wants to cash-in on. Startup Street spoke to Pravin Agarwala, the co-founder and CEO of BetterPlace, about this latest acquisition and what it means for the company.

Agarwala said, “Troopers has proven itself over years in Malaysia — they are managing roughly 20,000 people on a daily basis, and growing exponentially. We believe with BetterPlace and Troopers coming together, we can take it to the entire geographies of the South East Asia, India and GCC, and be the leader in this space over the next seven years.”

After spending years in obscurity, the Indian drone industry is starting to take off. While the sector is still in its infancy, it is expected to be worth more than $4 billion in a couple of years. Several startups have entered the ring. But very few have managed to bag contracts with the Indian army.

ideaForge is a Mumbai-based drone developer backed by marquee investors like Qualcomm, Infosys, Florintree, Exim Bank and others. CNBC-TV18’s Ashutosh Patki reports on the story behind ideaForge, how it managed to capture a 50 percent market share and its plans to fly into Dalal Street.

Chai Sutta Bar, an Indore-based chai and beverage serving company founded in 2016, serves different types of chai — approximately 4.5 lakh Kulhad tea every day. With over 450 outlets, the venture has already sold over 4 crore cups of Kulhad tea in the first three months of 2023. To talk about the road ahead, Startup Street spoke to its co-founder and CEO Anubhav Dubey, also known as the Kulhad man of India.

