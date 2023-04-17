English
BetterPlace to expand its business in South East Asia with Troopers

Frontline workforce management firm BetterPlace has made its sixth acquisition — its second one in the South East Asia (SEA) market. It has now entered Malaysia with the acquisition of Troopers, which is a flexi-talent solutions platform. The SEA region is expected to see a 4x rise in demand for gig workers in the next five years, and that's the opportunity BetterPlace wants to cash-in on. Startup Street spoke to Pravin Agarwala, the co-founder and CEO of BetterPlace, about this latest acquisition and what it means for the company.

Agarwala said, “Troopers has proven itself over years in Malaysia — they  are managing roughly 20,000 people on a daily basis, and growing exponentially. We believe with BetterPlace and Troopers coming together, we can take it to the entire geographies of the South East Asia, India and GCC, and be the leader in this space over the next seven years.”
