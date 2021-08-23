Best of Young Turks: Naren Gupta predicted tech startup boom in 2017; today India has 26 unicorns

India's longest-running show on startups and entrepreneurship Young Turks marks another milestone as it completes 19 years! To celebrate this landmark, we wish to take you through our time capsule, The Young Turks Archive, recounting the journey of some trailblazing entrepreneurial talent over the last two decades.

As India transforms, shrugging off the old cloak and dressing up with the digital debonair, we believe the lessons gleaned from these handpicked stories will be a trusted guide to the next generation of changemakers. Join us in this celebration of ideas, innovation and inspiration!

This week, we feature Naren Gupta, the founder of Nexus Venture Partners, a cross-border venture capital firm that invests in early-stage startups in both India and the US. It has investments in over 150 startups with assets under management at over $2 billion.

One of the first VCs to foresee the potential of enterprise software startups, Gupta himself was a tech entrepreneur, whose Silicon Valley-based software company was eventually acquired by Intel.

One look at the list of India’s recent unicorns and it showcases Gupta's ability to pick product-first companies. In just the last one year, a string of portfolio companies have turned unicorn - startups valued at $1 billion or more. They are: e-learning platform Unacademy, construction materials marketplace Infra.

Market, logistics platform Delhivery, cloud data protection provider Druva and API platform Postman (which is now the most-valued Indian Saas startup at $5.6 billion).

On the flip side, Nexus has pocketed handsome returns of around $500 million through a slew of exits in recent years. Most notably, a 28 times return of $140 million on a relatively small investment of $5 million in coding-for-kids startup White Hat Jr, which was acquired by edtech giant BYJU’s last year. All in all, a successful period one would say.

However, at the time of this Young Turks interview in 2017, Nexus Venture Partners had to undertake the task of self-reflection. Gupta spoke about the public admission by Snapdeal founders of the mistakes made in the course of running the e-commerce startup. In the following years, bets on Housing.com, Snapdeal and ShopClues would not amount to much.

In this chat, he predicted one thing right by saying, "What you're seeing in India is the emergence of globally-leading technology companies." That emergence has led to the resurgence of Nexus Venture Partners.

Shereen Bhan:

Hello, and welcome to this Young Turks Special - Back to the Basics. I'm Shereen Bhan, and we're in conversation with one of the veteran investors who's been investing in India for years now - the founder of Nexus Venture Partners Naren Gupta. Thanks very much, Sir, for joining us here on Young Turks. The startup ecosystem in India is in a state of flux today. There are a lot of fast mistakes and hopefully, founders and investors are hoping to course correct from hereon. Let me start by asking you, if what you're seeing today in terms of restructuring of operations, cost cutting retrenchment, does any of this surprise you at all? Or, was this just a matter of time, and you were expecting this to happen?

Naren Gupta: Shereen, thanks for having me on the programme. It is a pretty pivotal moment for Indian startups. I think we are really correcting some of the mistakes of the last few years when too much money was spent building large bases for customers and so on. Customers that are not likely to be very profitable, and not long-term. So it is really a kind of a lag in the journey, something that had to happen sometime and I'm glad it is happening now. I certainly would have been happier if it happened a year or two years back, but it's never too late.

Shereen Bhan: It's never too late. Let me start by asking you specifically about what's happening in Snapdeal because you're an investor in Snapdeal. We've seen that letter which is now public information on the mistakes the founders believe that they have made and the course correction. Give me a sense of how confident you feel that now the path towards a more viable economic model is what we can expect as far as Snapdeal is concerned, the lessons to be learned from that story.

Naren Gupta: I think there are a lot of lessons to be learned from the story. Certainly we are on a path towards a viable business model. The founders have promised that in the next two years, they will be a profitable company. In a way, the first profitable e-commerce company. What I want to say is that these founders are absolutely exceptional. Accepting mistakes takes courage, and the data that you've seen, and of course, we have seen as well, shows commitment, it shows passion, and it shows courage. I wish all our founders had that kind of courage to accept their mistakes and correct those mistakes and move in the right direction.

Shereen Bhan: You're saying that you believe that what is now being done at Snapdeal could ensure a return to a path of profitability. But, do you believe that there is going to have to be a lot more pain before we start to see a turnaround?

Naren Gupta: Well, I think there has been a lot of pain and there will be some more pain. I think any time you are heading towards success, there are going to be bumps in the road. If you're not willing to accept those bumps in the road and do something about it at the right time, you're not gonna have big success. The company is focusing all its resources on meeting customer expectations and not anything else. So, we are pretty excited about the changes they have made and the changes that were made initiated by the founders, they were planned by the founders and they were implemented by the founders and the management team. So, the team deserves incredible credit. I wish many of our other companies followed that path and many other companies, not even funded by us, followed that path.

Shereen Bhan: One of the other companies that you're invested in has also decided to take the route that Snapdeal has taken and, again, publicly put forward the reasons why they are choosing to shut down at this point in time and emerge later, perhaps stronger in a different avatar. That is, Stayzilla. What do you believe has gone wrong in the Stayzilla story and the lessons to be learned from there?

Naren Gupta: Well, I think the stories are somewhat similar in the sense that we spent too much money on acquiring customers. Sometimes acquiring customers that were not going to be long-term partners for us. The key to every success in life, whenever you make a mistake, is to really take a step back and then create a strong foundation and go from there. Shereen, I want to tell you a bit of a story. I met the first American woman who climbed Everest, Stacy Allison, about 15 years ago as a part of our sales meeting. What she said was that twice they were at 26,000 feet, close to the peak, close to Everest, but they decided to really abandon the plan to reach the peak that year. If they had not done that, they would have killed themselves. But, two years later, she was able to go back and climb the peak. The lesson you learn from that is it takes courage to take a step back.

Shereen Bhan: Mr. Gupta let me ask you about the kind of invested capital that you're sitting on. Because Nexus touched the billion dollar-mark, about I think, what was it 2015 or 2016? You pace yourself when it comes to investing in companies both in the Valley, as well as, in India. What does the outlook, in terms of investing, look like? And what kind of capital are you now sitting on?

Naren Gupta: The world is flushed with capital. There is so much liquidity around the world, in the U.S. and almost everywhere else, that capital is not going to be a constraint for new companies. What is going to be a constraint is a good business model and good execution. So, I think what we are going to continue to do is maintain a pace that is in line with the opportunities. As more opportunities come around, we can accelerate the pace. As the opportunities seem to not be there or the pricing seems too high, we can slow down our investment. One thing we are doing that is very important for entrepreneurs is we are keeping a lot more reserve for future fundings of existing companies. That's very important today, because to a certain extent in India, the follow-on capital is drying up. It has dried up in the last 12 months. Many of the hedge funds who are funding companies are not funding companies to the same extent anymore. So, I think our model for what we invest initially and how much we keep for reserves also has to be adjusted.

Shereen Bhan: But when we talk about follow-on capital, and we've seen a series of markdowns whether it's companies like Snapdeal or Flipkart etc., do you believe that we are going to see a further cut as far as valuations are concerned?

Naren Gupta: I think the cut will be there, not across the board, but in a lot of the consumer companies the valuations were ahead of the business. I think we are going to see more reduction in valuations. The key thing is that investment in valuations is okay, as long as smart capital is available to build these companies. Valuations go up and down like in public markets. So, I'm not too worried about that. I am worried about having a long-term - two-year, five-year, ten-year horizon - when we have the foundation to build strong companies. I won't really worry about it too much. In the end entry valuations don't matter that much. What really matters is the valuation you get when you exit a company. And that is, in some cases still years away.

Shereen Bhan: Yeah. I'll talk to you about the path to exit in just a bit, Sir. But, let me ask you about the path to consolidation because we've seen a fair amount of consolidation within the startup space as well. But, do you believe that investors are now going to actively push for more consolidation? Do you really see the future of companies like Snapdeal, etc? You're feeling confident today because of the measures that they've taken, or decided to take, and you hope that they will pay off. But, when you're up against Amazon with deep pockets, do you believe that there will be very little room for standalone Indian e-commerce players unless there is some mega consolidation?

Naren Gupta: I see significant consolidation, not just in e-commerce, but across the board in India. India certainly can't support four or five large standalone e-commerce companies. I think that consolidation is also a step along the journey. So, it is very likely that we are going to see consolidation, we are going to see two, three, four very, very large players emerge. Maybe two horizontal players, and two or three players focus on vertical markets. I think the consolidation should be seen as a step along the journey, as a leg along the journey.

Shereen Bhan: Snapdeal-Flipkart merger, for instance - that was a Freudian slip on my part - do you see that as being something that makes strategic sense?

Naren Gupta: Well, it's hard to say, I don't really know enough about Flipkart. It's very hard to say.

Shereen Bhan: But, you know enough about Snapdeal. Do you believe that this would be a sensible move in the long-term as far as the future of either of these companies are concerned?

Naren Gupta: I would say creating a stronger, larger platform makes sense. For Snapdeal, for Flipkart, I suspect for Shopclues, and for everybody else. So, I do think that's the natural progress of any industry, certainly in the startup ecosystem. If you look at the U.S., at one time there were 50 disk-drive companies and they all consolidated into three or four major companies. Once a consolidation wave starts, it’s like dominoes. You're going to see one consolidation happen, you're going to see five more in the next six months. I think somebody has to take the first step. And part of taking the first step is also creating a viable business model. I mean, you can't tie two rocks together and expect them to know how to swim or to float. So, I think each of these companies need to focus on creating viable business models. I understand that Flipkart is also cutting costs and so on and improving its business model. And then you can tie the knot and have the two of you go places.

Amazon has infinite capital. And to some extent, they also have their weaknesses. They have their strengths, they have their weaknesses. What they have not figured out is how to create sellers, or how to empower sellers in India. Something like Alibaba has done very well in China, and Snapdeal and Shopclues have done effectively in India. So I think Amazon’s advantage fundamentally is two-fold. First of all, an infinite amount of capital, low-cost capital. Secondly, they have good technology around merchandising, and so on. I think Snapdeal and Flipkart and everybody else are catching up to them. It is not a very difficult thing to do, but it takes time.

I think we are going to see some pretty interesting dynamics in play. I should point out that even in open markets, Amazon has not won everywhere. In Japan, they have continued to lag Rakuten, South Korea, and a bunch of other markets. They have been successful in the U.S., obviously they won the market, and in the UK as well. So, I would not give them carte blanche that they will be successful.

Shereen Bhan: On that note, it's time for us to take a break but when we return, we continue our conversation with Naren Gupta of Nexus Venture Partners on Young Turks Back to Basics.

Shereen Bhan: Welcome back, you're watching Young Turks Back to Basics and we're in conversation with Naren Gupta of Nexus Venture Partners - one of the large funds investing in Indian startups with over a billion dollars of funds under management. Mr. Gupta I want to come back and talk to you about the role that investors have played in all of this. You spoke several times about how this course correction ought to have happened earlier. In that letter, there was a lot of talk of how there was too much capital too early on, too much diversification too early on, not enough emphasis on the business model and getting the business model right, too much emphasis on GMV and not enough on profit. Why didn't the investors force the course correction earlier on?

Naren Gupta: Well, I think Shereen, we, as investors, deserve part of the blame. I mean, I don't think it is a problem of the founders alone. We are partners. Yes, we asked them for some of these things. We didn't push them hard enough. Maybe we didn't know the answers ourselves. But, the reality is that it is hard to see the future. I'm not giving an excuse for what we should have done earlier. The reality is that we could have done a better job. As investors, we could have done a better job. In the end, we are the mature party around the table. Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal - they are young guys. They just started the company in their 20s. They are in their early, mid-30s right now. So, I don't think we can expect them to have all the answers. Yes, you can certainly say that investors deserve some of the blame. I think we accept some of the blame. We could have asked for it earlier.

But, I want to emphasise that the credit should wholly go to Kunal and Rohit, not to the investors. Because the letter was not written by us. It was not reviewed by us. It was not dictated by us. We didn't ask them to take a salary cut. We didn't think it was appropriate for us. It just shows tremendous leadership and courage for them to do what they did. They told us they want to take a path to profitability and they did it, in terms of taking the first few steps. So, I think yes, we definitely deserve some of the blame if you want to assign blame to people.

Shereen Bhan: No, this is not about assigning blame. This is really a conversation on what entrepreneurs should not be doing or what investors can also learn from, in terms of what we've seen happen over the last few years in India's startup ecosystem. But, Sir, you're sitting on a lot of capital, you're here in India, evaluating some of your existing investments, and I'm sure scouting for new investments as well. Take me through what we can expect in 2017, not just in India, but also the Valley because you're invested there too.

Naren Gupta: I think the Valley is also going through a valuation correction, after milling in the consumer space. That correction goes in cycles. Every six or seven years, we go through a valuation correction. Investors are a combination of fear and greed and sometimes fear rules the day and sometimes it is greed. So, we are seeing the same dynamics play out in the Valley.

Now, let me sort of go back to India here. What you're seeing in India is the emergence of globally-leading technology companies. We have funded two or three companies in the last two years that are globally the best. I see that trend continues. So, if you look at what we are doing, we are investing increasingly, bigger amounts, and in more companies focusing on technology. Technology that's appropriate for India and appropriate for the global markets. I think some of the things everybody's talking about, AI and deep learning, where we have been investing for the last five years and in data-driven companies. I think you're going to see more of those investments here and in the Valley. I think you're going to see maybe a move away from consumer products and services companies, partly because the valuations are too high and partly because India is still a market which is not like China. It takes much longer to grow our consumer product companies.

Shereen Bhan: Anything identified already, Sir? Anything on the radar that you're likely to close in on?

Naren Gupta: No, I think we tend to make decisions pretty fast. I think most of the time when we have decided, we probably have really closed those things already anyway. But, we are looking at a fairly decent set of opportunities. We are really looking at what makes sense in terms of investing in those companies, both in the technology space and in the consumer space, but mostly technology space. I think you're also gonna see, Shereen, more of a bridge between the Valley and India. We’ve funded a number of technology companies where one of the founders is here and one of the founders in the U.S. You’re going to see much more of that, because that really can bring up the expertise that is available in India, coupled with expertise that is only available in the Valley - Product Marketing and Product Planning and so on. So, I think, I should say, also, Shereen, that we are learning. We do things, as you know, in venture, a lot of things go wrong and we take write-offs, but we learn from it. And, next time we are better. So, I think you're going to see a continuous adaptation on our part. As I said earlier, one of the things we are deeply focused on now is having bigger results for our future financings. So, our companies that are doing well always know that they will have access to capital as they grow. So, I think especially our commitment to our companies, that they have access to the capital.

Shereen Bhan: So let me end, then, by asking you Sir, in terms of the path to exit now, do you believe, given the current state of flux, the visibility in terms of exits looks even more uncertain?

Naren Gupta: I think one of the challenges in India has been, and we have talked about the last three years, are liquidity and exits. Both on the M&A side and also on the public side. That does remain a challenge. We have been more successful with the exits, because our presence in the Valley allows us to connect our companies in India to potential U.S. buyers. I think that’s going to require a combination of more successful companies in India that are public that can be acquiring candidates and also some of the things that CB and others are working on in terms of simplifying the IPO process. So, I think we're going to see more liquidity, more exits. It's not going to be a dramatic change overnight. It is going to be a slow change. We are focused on it. And we are going to continue to focus on it, where appropriate. But, I think that's one of the biggest challenges in the Indian venture environment - exits and liquidity. Because there are really not many viable buyers in India right now.

Shereen Bhan: Well, there are many lessons to be learned and many challenges to be crossed. But thanks very much, as always, for joining us here on Young Turks. It's a pleasure speaking with you.

Transcriptions by Arunima Rao -- Arunima Rao interned with Young Turks from April to June 2021