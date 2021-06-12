Best of Young Turks: Mukesh Bansal, Co-founder & CEO, Cure.fit and President, Tata Digital

India’s longest-running show on startups and entrepreneurship, Young Turks, marks another milestone as it completes 19 years! To celebrate this landmark occasion, CNBC-TV18 takes you through our time capsule, the Young Turks: Startup Archives, recounting journeys of some trailblazing entrepreneurial talents the country has produced over the last two decades.

As India transforms, shrugging off the old cloak and dressing with the digital debonair, we believe the lessons gleaned from these handpicked stories will be a trusted guide to the next generation of changemakers. Join us in this celebration of ideas, innovation and inspiration!

This week, we feature Mukesh Bansal, the man behind Myntra, who is today revolutionizing the health and fitness market in India through his latest entrepreneurial venture, Cure.fit. Since selling Myntra, Mukesh Bansal has box jumped his way through a stint at Flipkart and bench-pressed Cure.fit to over $800 million valuation. Recently, Tata Group’s youngest venture - Tata Digital - announced its plan to invest $75 million in Bansal’s Cure.fit. He has also been roped in as the President of Tata Digital.

It was in this 2016 Young Turks interview that the Myntra Co-founder and Former Head of Commerce at Flipkart Mukesh Bansal planted the seeds of his foray into the healthcare sector. A few months after this interview, Cure.fit was born - and the rest is history!

Watch this ‘Young Turks: Startup Archives’ edition for Bansal’s laser-sharp sagacity about new venture planning.

Shereen Bhan: Hello and welcome to this Young Turks exclusive. I'm Shereen Bhan and I'm in conversation with a man who founded Myntra and sold it to Flipkart two years ago, and has now decided to start his third innings. Mukesh Bansal, thanks very much for joining us on CNBC TV-18. Let me start by asking you - on the face of it, it seems like it was friendly passing. There was no acrimony there. But what's the inside story? There's been a lot of rumours doing the rounds that it was on account of the elevation or the restructuring that we saw at Flipkart. Is that the real reason why you decided to move on?

Mukesh Bansal: Actually, it is all quite amicable. I had enjoyed my two years at Flipkart. I think it was great working with Sachin, Binny and the team. We started talking about how to run Flipkart going forward. After we decided to restructure with Binny coming in as CEO, I evaluated my role and realised that all the work I did last year to build a team at Flipkart - a great leadership in place, a great CEO at Myntra in Ananth - I felt it was a good logical point for me with our team already in place. With a good momentum and new CEO coming in, I sense a window of opportunity for me to possibly move on.

Shereen Bhan: Was it becoming top-heavy in that sense and you felt that you wouldn't have that much meaningful stuff to really do?

Personally, I will take some time off and figure whatever is next.

Shereen Bhan: What did the investors have to say when you decided to tell them that you have decided to move on?

Mukesh Bansal: I think different reactions.

Shereen Bhan: Were they in the loop?

Mukesh Bansal: Investors were in loop, especially the guys I worked closely with. I consulted and discussed with them. Usually founders move on after acquisition. The fact is I stayed around two years.

Shereen Bhan: Yeah, you stayed around for two years.

Mukesh Bansal: So, some were surprised I stayed that long. Some were surprised that I'm moving on now.

Shereen Bhan: So, the reason I asked you about the timing, and I guess the rumours doing the rounds, is because of the restructuring that we saw. It's not just you, but it was also Ankit Nagori, the Chief Business Officer at Flipkart, who decided to move on. The two of you, I understand, are very close. So does this have to do with the fact that Sachin and Binny decided to rejig their roles and portfolios.

Mukesh Bansal: I think a lot of attention is being paid to two people moving on. Last year, in senior leadership alone, we hired more than ten people. If you look at the extended leadership team, that’s close to 25 people. So, when you have 25 people joining the team, some seniors - three, four or five - moving on is quite normal. It is also a bit deliberate with Binny becoming CEO, we feel that he can start from a blank slate. This is a new team that he can work with. Once I made up my mind to move on, I felt this is even better timing because he's just settling into a new role versus moving six months or one year down the line.

Shereen Bhan: So, now in a sense, you're emotionally and physically detaching yourself from your babies. How hard was this decision for you?

Mukesh Bansal: It was quite difficult at least for a couple of weeks. And, after I mentally decided to move on, I think it was emotionally quite difficult. But simultaneously, I was also feeling very free and liberated. It's been very, very stressful. So, I am able to renew myself, look at a number of new things, and start fresh.

Shereen Bhan: You’re sounding like Vishal Sikka now. New and renew is what you're going to be focusing on. But I’ll talk to you about the new opportunities that you'll be exploring in just a second. Let me ask you about what you've left behind. In the last conversation that we had, you were fairly confident of being able to move to the path of profitability. But, are you on track? Because if I were to look at the FY15 numbers, estimates suggest a reported loss of ₹740 crores and revenue of ₹758 crores. The losses have been piling on. Are you on track to be able to get to the road to profitability?

Mukesh Bansal: I think in Myntra we have covered huge ground in terms of profitability. We are the only large scale e-commerce firm in India which is unit e-commerce profitable and it happened in October. Since then, we are staying on what we call “GP Zero”. So, good progress on that front. Our own brands are starting to achieve some scale - Roadster, All About You, HRX etc - are contributing to positive gross margin.

Shereen Bhan: So how much do the private brands make up as far as total revenues are concerned?

Mukesh Bansal: About 20%. So, I'm very confident. I think Myntra will be the first profitable company in all of e-commerce in India. It may still take another 12 to 18 months but it’s not that far off. We've seen everything - from EBIT percentages to GP Zero to most of our ratios - they are steadily improving.

Shereen Bhan: So far it's been a revenue game but you believe that the bottom line story is going to look different in 2017? Not just for Myntra, but for the industry?

Mukesh Bansal: Absolutely. I think Myntra will be the first one to get there. But, overall, some of the smaller, niche players will also start to see profitability in 2017-18. We have achieved the scale which is an imperative, that there is a very credible path to profitability.

Shereen Bhan: People question this credible path to profitability that you're talking about. I mean, people question the valuations, but people also question this elusive profitability. I mean, when we last spoke, you were expecting to be profitable in FY17. You're saying that it could be another 12 to 18 months before that happens for Myntra. But even if I were to look at the Flipkart story, the losses continue to mount even as far as Flipkart is concerned. So, that is why people don't believe this ‘credible road to profitability’ theory.

Mukesh Bansal: Almost all the metrics, comparing year-over-year, they're all improving steadily, right? Our burn as a percentage of revenue is steadily going down. That's a good sign of progress. Our gross profit percentage per order is improving. Marketing as a percentage of revenue is steadily improving. For me, all these are good signs. I feel very confident that for Flipkart also the profitability is not that far out. It may still take a few years.

Shereen Bhan: Few years means three years, five years?

Mukesh Bansal: I think two to three years.

Shereen Bhan: Two to three years.

Mukesh Bansal: Yeah! And, more importantly, I think if the market was not growing as fast as it is, if we choose today, we could be significantly more profitable relative to this year. But then we have to give up on growth. I think still very early stages.

Shereen Bhan: So you’re saying the strategic choice will continue to be to drive growth, even at the cost of profitability, at least for now?

Mukesh Bansal: Maybe. Let's say two years ago, 100% focus was on growth and not on profitability. I would say in the last 12 to 18 months it has become at least half-half. Going forward, it’ll probably be a little more on profitability, less on growth.

Shereen Bhan: Is this investor-driven? Are they running out of patience?

Mukesh Bansal: Absolutely not. I hear this question a lot. That it’s investor driven. I think all companies have a board and a board has fiduciary responsibility to give right strategic advice. But, all good-run companies, most of the decision-making is left to the management team.

Shereen Bhan: But is that really true? Because a lot of these companies have common investors. One also hears about how strategic choices are made because investors believe, “If we need to lose money, let's lose money on one entity as opposed to several entities.” So perhaps a lot of the consolidation is also going to be investor-driven. You don't believe that to be true?

Mukesh Bansal: I can’t really talk about other companies. But I know, speaking from Myntra and Flipkart experience, the amount of autonomy and decision-making environment is phenomenal. Plus, if you look at the kind of management teams we have built, they are highly accomplished people. The only way to get the best out of them is to empower and delegate. With Accel, Tiger, Kalaari, I had a phenomenal experience and never felt that there's any critical decision that was driven by investors or the board.

Shereen Bhan: Are you done with e-commerce and fashion or is that likely to be something that you would want to go back to?

Mukesh Bansal: I think I’ve done my bit in terms of operating in the e-commerce business.

Shereen Bhan: Let me ask you about the other fear that's doing the rounds today. And that is that liquidity is getting tighter every day. The global situation is not good, domestically as well, we're faced with several headwinds. Is 2017 going to be the shakeout year as far as this business is concerned?

Mukesh Bansal: Looking at my journey of the last nine years, I think, this is part of the natural business cycle. The way I see things is, you see two years of good run where people are excited, there's a lot of energy, a lot of people coming in, lots of money chasing companies. There’ll be one year of people taking a step back, evaluating things, you may see some consolidation, and then life moves on. I think the last 12 to 18 months were quite euphoric. We saw a lot of hyper rounds. Hyperlocal, food tech and whatnot. There was definitely some excess there this year. Early next year may be a little bit of a slower year. But this is where I think good companies get separated from the bad companies. Some of the not-so-good companies may not survive this thing. But the good companies which have no sound fundamentals and long term perspective will probably benefit disproportionately.

Shereen Bhan: But, how much headroom would a company like Flipkart have? For instance, if there is a liquidity crunch.

Mukesh Bansal: Right. At Flipkart, we have a multi-year runway. Last 12 to 18 months, we raised a lot of money so we have enough runway. Plus, our burn is actually quite manageable.

Shereen Bhan: In the quest for cost optimization, in the quest to focus really on which are the categories that you want to go after, how do you see the business changing, really? Or, being forced to change given the realities?

Mukesh Bansal: I think every company needs to be very clear on what you stand for and what you really want to win. Whether it's around categories, selection, or pricing, you need to focus long term. I think it will take a while, the next three to five years at least, to build robust businesses with a strong foundation, profitability, great teams, culture and business model. People have to figure out a business model that's the only way to ensure longevity. To get into unit economics profit is very important.

Shereen Bhan: Is that finally starting to happen?

Mukesh Bansal: Absolutely. There is a lot of focus on that. I mean, I talked about Myntra’s unit economics profitability. We achieved it in October, but it took us almost 12 to 15 months of sincere effort. Also, letting go of some top line. We are around $750 million run rate at Myntra. Could have been more if we’re not focused on that. But it’s a good trade-off in the long term.

Shereen Bhan: Is the M&A route going to be, again, a route set Flipkart will aggressively, consciously continue to take?

Mukesh Bansal: Our strategy for M&A has always been that we will only do acquisition for very unique technology, IP or small, talented teams. We are not looking for large business acquisition. I think we've got wonderful infrastructure and we are quite large in most categories.

Shereen Bhan: Let me now talk to you about your third innings and the road ahead. Are you done with e-commerce and fashion or is that likely to be something that you would want to go back to?

Mukesh Bansal: Absolutely done from the active operating role. So, I continue to be involved in both Myntra and Flipkart as both shareholder and advisor. But, I think I've done my bit in terms of operating in the e-commerce business. So, I’ll root for Myntra and Flipkart from the sidelines.

Shereen Bhan: I know none of this is disclosed information, but how much shareholding would you be left with?

Mukesh Bansal: It’s meaningful. For me, personally, it’s quite meaningful.

Shereen Bhan: So, Flipkart’s fortunes and your fortunes are then linked to, in that sense, to Flipkart’s fortunes.

Mukesh Bansal: Yeah, that’s right.

Shereen Bhan: Okay, so not fashion, not e-commerce. What else would you be looking at?

Mukesh Bansal: I'm looking at a number of different industries. I spent some time looking at healthcare, education, financial services… And, I’m actually quite pleasantly surprised, both with the size of these industries, how fast they're growing, how many problems are unsolved, and how big a role technology can play. I looked at healthcare a lot more closely. In fact, in healthcare along with fitness and sports.

Shereen Bhan: You said sports and I know that Ankit quit Flipkart and he is going into the sports route as well. So is that going to be a possibility? Maybe you and Ankit, getting together?

Mukesh Bansal: No idea. I think right now he's working on his own. I'll definitely reach out to him next year and exchange notes and see what he's up to.

Shereen Bhan: So some degree of disruption has happened, tech-led disruption has happened, in that space very, very small, through the likes of Practo etc. Is that the logical route that you would like to take? Or would you even consider the possibility of an offline-online hybrid?

Mukesh Bansal: I think Practo is just starting to scratch the surface. Doctors listing, appointments etc. making it easy. But, if you look at end-to-end everything people need for their entire Healthcare Management, just Healthcare Records which is very poor. You don’t have any good history. Health Insurance, again, the whole concept is almost non-existent.

Shereen Bhan: So would it be a niche segment within the healthcare space that you would consider?

Mukesh Bansal: I think, having been part of Flipkart for a while, I think I'll go for anything which has scale. So, scale that can impact tens and hundreds of millions of people in India.

Shereen Bhan: Have you looked at some models that are operational around the world?

Mukesh Bansal: Very early. I think I’m studying everything. I will probably take a few months to narrow down.

Shereen Bhan: Self-funded or bring investors on board?

Mukesh Bansal: Not from day one. I think for the first six to nine months it will be self-funded. But eventually at some point when I've got a good handle on the business model, team etc.

Shereen Bhan: What are the things that you would not do in your third innings?

Mukesh Bansal: I think I’ll be a lot more long-term focused. Unlikely that I’ll sell the company this time around.

Shereen Bhan: Given your experience, both at Myntra and Flipkart, what are the things that you would not do in your third innings?

Mukesh Bansal: I think I’ll be a lot more long-term focused. What I’ve learned is, to build a really good business, it takes seven, eight, even ten years so focus on that. I'll pay a lot of attention to the initial team that we are building. Unlikely that I’ll sell the company this time around.

Shereen Bhan: But do you regret having sold out Myntra when you did?

Mukesh Bansal: No, I think that was really good for everyone involved. I think our valuation has gone up by four times or more. It's been one of the few examples of M&A which was quite successful. Myntra continues to operate as an independent autonomous company. Myntra has also grown more than three times in this period. So no, I don't regret it at all. I think it was a great move. And this has probably put Flipkart-Myntra in a strong position.

Shereen Bhan: Dealing with money and I think this is a problem that a lot of young entrepreneurs today are faced with and if they're watching this show they’d probably like to hear from you. One is, of course, not having access to cash, and then that there's a problem of having too much money, which seems to be the case at least in the Indian startup ecosystem over the last two, three years. What is the advice that you would give them?

Mukesh Bansal: I think building a business requires long-term patience. One needs to really go about doing it systematically. You need to raise capital. It also helps to have some extra money in the bank to ride out tough times, but not so much that you bring in investors who start to put a lot of pressure on you, start to scale up faster before either the market is ready, or before you are ready.

Shereen Bhan: Do you think that is a reason why we've seen several companies, Housing, for instance, just as an example, given the degree of scale and the pace of scale, the team hasn't been able to keep pace with that? So do you believe that has been, to some extent, investor-driven?

Mukesh Bansal: I would say entrepreneurs are equally responsible. I think there's definitely a number of, multiple examples of companies raising a lot more money than they either needed or they knew how to deploy it. And having raised this money, they put that pressure on themselves to start burning their money very quickly, and really forced the pace by ridiculous discounts and crazy marketing campaigns etc. without the product being ready, the market being ready or able to scale.

Shereen Bhan: The offline guys, the Kishore Biyanis and Tatas of the world, who are in the retail business, in the traditional retail business say that, once this game of discounts is over, then we'll see who's able to stand in this market. Do you believe that the real battle, in that sense, is going to start then?

Mukesh Bansal: No, I don't think that the real battle is going to start at some point in the future. Seven, eight years ago it was nothing, right? Today, the e-commerce market is close to $30 billion in total valuation. It was not even 1 billion, right? And in the next three, four years, I'm pretty sure the combined valuation will be over $100 billion. So it's a very real credible market. It’s fundamentally changing how retail is done in India - enabling access, enabling a lot of job creation.

Shereen Bhan: Do you believe that perhaps there's been a disproportionate attention also to the valuation story both on the part of investors as well as entrepreneurs?

Mukesh Bansal: I think more than investors, entrepreneurs - media.

Shereen Bhan: I knew that was coming.

Mukesh Bansal: Yeah. I was wondering why there was so much focus on any movement on valuation when we were there. I think valuation is a byproduct and outcome. But I would focus more on the sheer size these businesses are achieving. So fast in such a short time frame.

Shereen Bhan: So, as you've been analysing your competition, which is Amazon, at Flipkart, do you see a significant difference in the way that they operate and the way that they go after market share and so on and so forth? The reason I ask you that question is, we've got a lot of these battles playing out. The homegrown player versus the big-pocket global giant. I mean, it's Flipkart-Amazon, Uber-Ola, for instance. Do you believe that the home advantage is going to be a home advantage, really?

Mukesh Bansal: I think the home advantage is definitely real. There's no doubt about it. It manifests in multiple ways - understanding the market, first-mover advantage, Flipkart brand is really strong. Also, the entire Flipkart management team is focused on solving this. This is the only thing we do, right? For a multinational company, this is eventually one geography out of many, right? And not even the main geography. So, somewhere at the senior-most leadership level, there'll be no dilution of attention. I think the home advantage, especially for companies who had four or five years to build some foundation before they started competing with global players, is quite credible.

Shereen Bhan: So what has the last nine years taught you both at Myntra and Flipkart? What have been the biggest lessons?

Mukesh Bansal: In 2007, I had no idea it would take nine years and probably, actually if you see by logical conclusion, about 15 years for this business to really stand on its own. But having a long-term focus from day one is probably perhaps can drive a different decision-making process. Second, it's really about people. I think everything else - investors, business owners - everything will change. The people you work with, the foundation you build - that's super important.

Shereen Bhan: What do you think has changed? I mean you've got, at Myntra, Ananth Narayanan coming in as CEO, for instance. And this would have been unheard of even a couple of years ago. People leaving established global brands or global domestic brands to move to startups. I mean, you can't really call Flipkart and Myntra a startup any longer, but you get what I'm trying to say. What do you think has changed? What's made this so attractive?

Mukesh Bansal: I think this is the most attractive thing going on in India. If you look at it from an impact point of view and how many lives you will impact. You are using cutting-edge technology. The kind of growth - we've been all growing 70%, 80%, 100% year-over-year. So I think most of the people who are joining, Ananth at Myntra and the number of folks in the senior leadership of Flipkart, I think for them the biggest incentive was that they can really create an impact at India-level which is not readily available.

Shereen Bhan: So before I end, let me ask you, is there a name that you have in mind on what the next venture could be?

Mukesh Bansal: No, no idea.

Shereen Bhan: No idea.

Mukesh Bansal: Feel free to say something, Shereen.

Shereen Bhan: It would depend on what you finally decide to do.

Mukesh Bansal: Or it could be anything. Myntra doesn't mean anything, right?

How many ‘Bansal Brother’ jokes have you heard so far?

Mukesh Bansal: Good thing they’ve stopped now. I think they’ve gotten used to it, yeah.

Shereen Bhan: People are finally reconciled to the idea that they're not brothers.

Mukesh Bansal: That, and I think seeing a lot of young entrepreneurs are coming in now. The top of the funnel for entrepreneurship pipeline is just phenomenally big, and hopefully, probably there are not too many Bansals in that.

Shereen Bhan: Mukesh Bansal, we wish you the very best of luck. Thank you very much for joining us on Young Turks. And keep us posted on the third innings as and when you do decide to start, whether it's the healthcare venture, which at this point in time seems to be the route that you're likely to take so we hope to get an update from you then. But appreciate your time here on CNBC TV-18. With that, it is time for us to wrap up this Young Turks Exclusive.

