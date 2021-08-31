Best of Young Turks: A masterclass in fund raising with Girish Mathrubootham of Freshworks

India's longest-running show on startups and entrepreneurship Young Turks marks another milestone as it completes 19 years! To celebrate this landmark, we wish to take you through our time capsule, The Young Turks Archive, recounting the journey of some trailblazing entrepreneurial talent over the last two decades. As India transforms, shrugging off the old cloak and dressing up with the digital debonair, we believe the lessons gleaned from these handpicked stories will be a trusted guide to the next generation of changemakers. Join us in this celebration of ideas, innovation and inspiration!

Not too long ago in India, venture capital was hard to come by. Consider this: In 2011, the Girish Mathrubootham-led Freshworks, the startup that put India on the global SaaS map, found it challenging to raise funds. Back then, fundraising was much harder, Mathrubootham once remarked.

At the time, there was only one unicorn - InMobi. The rocket ship of Indian startups was yet to take off. There were not many startup accelerators or dedicated early-stage funds, but India's new-age tech ventures were on the cusp of a big launch.

Soon, the flywheel began to spin with a frenzy. The big realisation: There was no bigger opportunity than India's over-a-billion-strong consumer base. By 2015, investors had churned out the first batch of unicorns: InMobi, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Ola, Paytm, Quickr and Zomato.

While some investors came with a belief in India's potential to create multi-billion-dollar, tech-driven businesses, many arrived with cash for 'fear of missing out'. From struggling to raise early-stage capital, Freshworks found itself backed by Accel, Tiger Global and Google Capital (now CapitalG) and sat on a pile of extra cash at the bank. Roughly, $80 million.

"I think there is a new game in town. The game is about who can move the money fastest from the hands of the VC to the hands of the consumer," said Mathrubootham in 2015. "It makes sense to make use of the frenzy and the attractiveness of Indian startups," he added, jovially.

His words still hold true in 2021. Many reasons -- pandemic-led digital revolution, low interest rates in the US, crackdown in China -- have turned India into a funnel for global venture capital. So far this year, Indian startups have raised over $20 billion. That's nearly twice the amount of funds raised in the whole of last year.

As India's startup ecosystem is now flush with cash, entrepreneurs must straddle upon a clothesline and not end up raising too much, too little or nothing at all.

Here's a replay of Freshworks co-founder Girish Mathrubootham's speech at a Young Turks event in 2015. It's a masterclass on startup fundraising. He lists three things entrepreneurs must get right to become a ‘fundable’ startup.

Here's the transcript of Mathrubootham’s speech:

My name is Girish Mathrubootham, CEO and founder of Freshdesk. In case you are wondering why I am qualified to talk about fundraising: In Tamil Nadu, if you speak to the previous generation, uncles and aunts, they say, "Na andagal SSLC", which means, “I am the SSLC of those days”. As if clearing the SSLC or Class X in those days was much harder than doing it today. Similarly, I will start by saying, I raised $1 million in 2011 and $5 million in 2012, which was much harder than doing it today.

We did an internal round of $7 million in 2013, $31 million in 2014, and $50 million this year (2015). I will also tell you one more thing: we don't need that much money. We have $80 million from the last two rounds sitting in the bank. I think there is a new game in town. The game is about who can move the money fastest from the hands of the venture capitalist (VC) to the hands of the consumer. It makes sense to make use of the frenzy and the attractiveness of Indian startups.

Everything I learnt was learning by doing, which I believe in. So, I always like to learn the hard way. So, let me quickly tell you the basics. If you want to be fundable by good investors, these three things have to fall in place. You have to get all three right.

1. You have to be playing in a big space. I mean total addressable market (TAM). There are many cool ideas, but it may not grow into a big market. So, VCs won't be interested.

2. You must have an awesome team.

3. You must have demonstrated some kind of traction. When I say traction, it could be users using your product or customers paying you for the product.

If these three things are showing a reasonable amount of promise, I think it is easy to get money.

Should You Raise Funds Or Not?

It boils down to a simple question: Do you want to be rich or do you want to be king? If you want to stay bootstrapped, there is nothing wrong with that. You don't have to take external funding. You are free to do whatever you want. You can start new businesses and new product lines. You can make a ton of money and you are not answerable to anybody. If your board consists of your spouse or your parents, then you are pretty much the king.

But, bootstrapping is hard. Not everybody is successful. It's like being Rajnikanth: Only those who are successful, we all know and celebrate. There are many who fall by the wayside. There is no one way, which is right or wrong. It is all in hindsight.

When there were VCs showing up, I had a conversation with my co-founders and early employees - six of us were there. We decided, let's play this game. Let's take the money. It is like rocket fuel. We have to be ready for fast growth. If we die, so be it. We will all type our resumes and go back to apply for a job. No problem, we are employable.

How Much Money Should You Raise?

Most of the time, entrepreneurs underestimate the amount of capital that's required. Our first business plan pegged our burn at $5,000 per month - for all six employees, including office expenses etc.

Somehow, we'll get to $10,000 per month revenue and become profitable, right? I have seen many entrepreneurs thinking like that. The good advice is: Once you get into the business, whatever your plans are, think of every possible expense you would actually need, halve your revenue projections, double or triple your expense projections, and give yourself a 2-year runway. That's how much you should raise.

Fundraising Is Not A Comfortable Journey

You have to deal with rejection. I will tell you that there are stories where there was an analyst at a VC, who took a phone call and I pitched to him for 15-20 minutes. He said “This business is not interesting for me and we don't want to invest.” He gave some advice on the product and cut the call. Last year, he applied for a job at Freshdesk.

The world is very different. Just because somebody says no doesn't mean that they are always right. You just have to believe in what you are doing. Get comfortable that it is going to be uncomfortable. Which means you have to have your co-founders focus on building the product and building the business because it is a time-consuming act. I think only the CEO should be focussed on fundraising, everybody else should not be disturbed. They should continue to build the business because it is depressing to hear no so many times.

How To Get An Investor’s Attention

This is something I learnt in hindsight, which happened to us naturally. We did not go and ask for an introduction to VCs. I would actually strongly discourage anybody from going to conferences and trying to pitch your business in a crowded room. Investors are busy people. They can't listen to your business idea in 5 minutes and write you a cheque. You have to value your time and you have to try to go one-on-one. What worked for us was, we just focussed on building a product, we wrote a blog post, posted it on Hacker News, we were participating in a competition to win $50,000.

Then, we won the Microsoft Bizspark Award for $40,000. So, those competitions are the deal flow for the VC. What I am telling you here is, if you focus on doing something worthwhile, the VCs have enough feelers. People will flag good companies to investors saying, "Check out these guys!" If you are building something worthwhile, like it’s said in the movie Taken, "They will find you and they will fund you." It's a bit like dating, "You have to play the girl that's hard to get." Then, when one investor moves, everybody wants to move.

When we won the Microsoft Bizspark award, five investors were talking to us at the same time. We were in active talks with three. Within the next two weeks, we were the finalists at Unplugged. So, three or four more VCs started talking to us. I could then go and tell the current investors, "If you are serious, take me out of the market, I don't like pitching continuously, I want to go and build the business."

Put Yourself In The Investor’s Shoes

A lot of stories have actually come out, where we entrepreneurs think VCs are bad guys. They change and fire CEOs. This is not true. We have to understand: an investor wins only when the entrepreneur wins. There is no case where the investor has been successful without the entrepreneur being successful. If you understand their operating metrics, then you will be able to relate better. Understand every term whether it is liquidation preference, exit clause or drag along...everything has a meaning. You have to put yourself in their shoes. If you think, "I am going to give $5 million, what will happen if this guy runs away with the money?" All these clauses exist for a reason: to prevent a bad entrepreneur from siphoning money from the company.

The Most Important Lesson

A lot of the time, it is easier to increase the amount you are raising than reducing the dilution. For example, in one of our rounds, we wanted to raise $2 million. People were ready to give $2.5 million or whatever. So, we actually raised $5 million with pretty much the same dilution.

Good Luck with fundraising!

Transcription by: AkhilV