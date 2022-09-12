    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Homestartup News

    Bessemer Venture Partners closes $4.6 billion across two new funds, expands to growth-focused private equity
    By Aishwarya Anand   IST (Published)

    With the new funds, the San-Francisco-based company Bessemer Venture Partners is now looking to expand its flexibility to support growth buyouts with different liquidity, capital structure, and operational support requirements.

    Venture capital (VC) firm Bessemer Venture Partners has closed $4.6 billion in new capital across two funds to back growth stage startups in India and globally. The new capital across two funds — $3.85 billion for its 12th flagship fund, BVP XII, and $780 million for its fresh BVP Forge Fund — will allow the VC firm to back entrepreneurs and management teams across all stages of growth, regardless of maturity or structure, a statement said.
    Bessemer Venture Partners primarily invests in early and growth-stage startups, through its current $2.475 billion BVP XI Fund, $825 million Century II Growth Fund, and $220 million early-stage focused India Fund.
    With the new funds, the San-Francisco-based company is now looking to expand its flexibility to support growth buyouts with different liquidity, capital structure, and operational support requirements.
    As per the company, the BVP XII fund will focus on seed and early-stage investments in companies spanning enterprise, deeptech, fintech, consumer, and healthcare. Meanwhile, BVP's new $780 million Forge Fund is specifically designed for growth buyout and significant minority transactions in software and tech-enabled services businesses.
    Also Read: Coach-Soch: Seven lessons for leadership from early stage
    The VC firm claims to have over $20 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM). In 2021, the VC firm saw 12 IPOs, five public listings, and nine mergers and acquisitions (M&A) exits within its portfolio.
    “We pride ourselves on partnering with entrepreneurs to help them scale from their earliest days through IPO and beyond. BVP Forge allows us to widen our ability to support management teams seeking liquidity and wanting a hands-on partner to navigate through their next stage of growth,” said Brian Feinstein, Partner at Bessemer.
    With more than 135 IPOs and 200 portfolio companies in the enterprise, consumer and healthcare spaces, BVP currently supports founders and CEOs from their early days through every stage of growth.
    Launching the new funds, BVP's chief strategy officer Scott Ring had said that it has established a platform for investing across the global technology landscape, from early-stage to growth buyouts, and have created a structure where our venture capital and growth-focused private equity platforms remain focused on their fundamental investment stages.
    Also Read: India-US start-up SETU will help connect entrepreneurs and investors, says Piyush Goyal

    Tags

    india startupsStartupventure capital

