Bengaluru startup owner finds unexpected investor in landlord

In a surprising turn of events, Pawan Gupta, the co-founder and CEO of Betterhalf AI, a Bengaluru-based startup, found an unexpected investor in his landlord. The news quickly gained traction on social media, with the hashtag #peakbengalurumoment going viral on Twitter.

Pawan shared a screenshot of his conversation with his landlord, revealing that he had received a $10,000 investment (over Rs 8 lakh) for his startup. Pawan was surprised with this unexpected funding and emphasised the significance of finding investment suddenly in the currently challenging business landscape of India. He shared the screenshot of the WhatsApp conversation and wrote, “In a tough business landscape, I found an unexpected investor in my landlord. He recently invested $10K in my startup @betterhalfai. Truly amazed by the entrepreneurial spirit everyone in Bangalore shows. Silicon Valley of India for a reason.”

The post quickly caught the attention of Twitter users and many even did not believe it to be a real incident. A few others also congratulated Pawan and shared their best wishes.

One user said, “Is that actually in $? That's great funding. Best wishes.”

Another user concurred with Pawan, stating, “Yes, that's correct. Bangalore surprises you.”

A third user couldn't help but admired, exclaiming, “Woah, how cool is this.”

Betterhalf AI is a matrimonial app that utilises Artificial Intelligence to help individuals find compatible life partners. With its headquarters in Bengaluru, the start-up boasts over 1.5 million users and facilitates around 200,000 new connections per month. Co-founded in 2016 by Pawan Gupta and Rahul Namdev, both MIT graduates, the app offers a range of wedding-related services, making it a unique platform in India.

The hashtag #peakbengalurumoment encapsulates the viral and distinctive occurrences that take place in Bengaluru. People often use this hashtag to share their own experiences, whether it's a strange encounter with a cancelled cab ride or witnessing the entrepreneurial spirit of the city.

In another noteworthy Bengaluru moment, Twitter user Ashwini Kumar shared a screenshot from a delivery service update. The message informed Ashwini to be prepared with a carry bag as the delivery would be arriving soon. The update said, “We are doing our bit to help the planet. Please be ready with your bags for your grocery delivery.” The post led to many users reacting with funny comments and memes.

