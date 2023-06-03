English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homestartup NewsBengaluru startup owner finds unexpected investor in landlord

Bengaluru startup owner finds unexpected investor in landlord

Bengaluru startup owner finds unexpected investor in landlord
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 3, 2023 3:43:02 PM IST (Published)

Betterhalf AI is a matrimonial app that utilises Artificial Intelligence to help individuals find compatible life partners. Pawan shared a screenshot of his conversation with his landlord, revealing that he had received a $10,000 investment (over Rs 8 lakh) for his startup.

In a surprising turn of events, Pawan Gupta, the co-founder and CEO of Betterhalf AI, a Bengaluru-based startup, found an unexpected investor in his landlord. The news quickly gained traction on social media, with the hashtag #peakbengalurumoment going viral on Twitter.

Pawan shared a screenshot of his conversation with his landlord, revealing that he had received a $10,000 investment (over Rs 8 lakh) for his startup. Pawan was surprised with this unexpected funding and emphasised the significance of finding investment suddenly in the currently challenging business landscape of India. He shared the screenshot of the WhatsApp conversation and wrote, “In a tough business landscape, I found an unexpected investor in my landlord. He recently invested $10K in my startup @betterhalfai. Truly amazed by the entrepreneurial spirit everyone in Bangalore shows. Silicon Valley of India for a reason.”
 
The post quickly caught the attention of Twitter users and many even did not believe it to be a real incident. A few others also congratulated Pawan and shared their best wishes.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X