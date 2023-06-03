Bengaluru startup owner finds unexpected investor in landlord

Betterhalf AI is a matrimonial app that utilises Artificial Intelligence to help individuals find compatible life partners. Pawan shared a screenshot of his conversation with his landlord, revealing that he had received a $10,000 investment (over Rs 8 lakh) for his startup.

In a surprising turn of events, Pawan Gupta, the co-founder and CEO of Betterhalf AI, a Bengaluru-based startup, found an unexpected investor in his landlord. The news quickly gained traction on social media, with the hashtag #peakbengalurumoment going viral on Twitter.

Pawan shared a screenshot of his conversation with his landlord, revealing that he had received a $10,000 investment (over Rs 8 lakh) for his startup. Pawan was surprised with this unexpected funding and emphasised the significance of finding investment suddenly in the currently challenging business landscape of India. He shared the screenshot of the WhatsApp conversation and wrote, “In a tough business landscape, I found an unexpected investor in my landlord. He recently invested $10K in my startup @betterhalfai. Truly amazed by the entrepreneurial spirit everyone in Bangalore shows. Silicon Valley of India for a reason.”

In a tough business landscape, I found an unexpected investor in my landlord. He recently invested $10K in my startup @betterhalfai. Truly amazed by the entrepreneurial spirit everyone in Bangalore shows. Silicon Valley of India for a reason. #peakbengalurumoment pic.twitter.com/IfzUn0lPkl — Pawan Gupta (@pguptasloan) June 2, 2023