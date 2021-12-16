Bengaluru start-up Design Café nets Rs 166 crore in funding, to invest in tech, people & expansion

Home interiors start-up Design Café has raised Rs 166 crore in its latest round of funding. The company's Series-C round was led by WestBridge Capital and Sixth Sense Ventures, and included Rs 50 crore raised earlier as part of an extended Series-B round. One of the start-up's early-stage investors, Fireside Ventures, also participated in the round.

The company will use funds secured in the latest round to invest in newer technology, hire more manpower and expand its factory lines. "All our output has been through our factory in Bengaluru and we see the need to expand our existing lines as we expand," said Gita Ramanan, co-founder at Design Café.

The start-up will also look to continue its recruitment drive, as it adds to the 280 employees it has already hired this year, Gita added.

Since 2015, Design Café has risen to prominence for its brand of affordable home design. Co-founded by Gita and Shezaan Bhojani, the start-up has successfully applied 3D technology and virtual reality to present clients with home design concepts, which in turn has catapulted it into becoming a full-service, tech-enabled design solutions firm that caters to a mid-range market.

Over time, Design Café has also made speed one of its key USPs, by promising to design and deliver modular homes in 30 days. The start-up has also embarked on a 10-city expansion plan after its latest round of funding, and recently opened an experience centre in Chennai.

"We have invested over Rs 1.5 crore in this experience centre because we believe in the Chennai market," said Gita. Since its inception, Design Café has designed and delivered 5,000 homes, using tech-enabled software.

With an expanding target group — those with enough money to want designer homes but not quite enough to splurge on over-the-top décor — there is every indication that the company’s market prospects look promising.