Bengaluru is India's unicorn capital, reveals report

Updated : January 07, 2020 04:15 PM IST

India has 32 unicorns, with a cumulative value of about $106 billion distributed across several cities, according to the Bengaluru Innovation Report 2019.
Bengaluru’s 64 soonicorns constitute 43 percent of the total in the country that stands at 148.
