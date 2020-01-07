Business
Bengaluru is India's unicorn capital, reveals report
Updated : January 07, 2020 04:15 PM IST
India has 32 unicorns, with a cumulative value of about $106 billion distributed across several cities, according to the Bengaluru Innovation Report 2019.
Bengaluru’s 64 soonicorns constitute 43 percent of the total in the country that stands at 148.
