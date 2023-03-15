Bengaluru couple quit lucrative jobs for samosa startup — now earning Rs 12 lakh per day

The triangle of happiness? The husband-wife duo started 'Samosa Singh' with their own savings — even selling their expensive apartment — rather than seek help from their affluent families. Read how they made a roaring business out of India’s favourite comfort snack.

A Bengaluru couple took a huge risk when they quit their high-paying jobs to start a samosa business. Now, they earn about Rs 12 lakh per day, as per a Times Now report. Nidhi Singh and Shikhar Veer Singh first met in Haryana when they were pursuing B-Tech in biotechnology.

Shikhar later did his MTech from the Institute of Life Sciences in Hyderabad and was the principal scientist at Biocon when he quit. Nidhi worked at a pharma company in Gurugram where she was drawing over Rs 30 lakh a year.

The story goes that Shikhar dreamt up the idea of ‘Samosa Singh’ — where he would sell samosas outside State Bank of India (SBI) branches. However, it was promptly shot down by his wife, who asked him to concentrate on his scientist job.

ALSO READ | Iftar recipes: Delicious dishes to try during the Holy month on Ramadan

But Shikhar’s idea marinated somewhere deep within — and when he spotted a boy crying for samosa at a food court he was convinced his idea was a winner. The simple samosa is after all India’s favourite comfort snack.

The couple quit their jobs in 2015 and moved to Bengaluru to start the samosa gig in 2016.

Both Nidhi and Shikhar come from affluent backgrounds as Nidhi’s father is a lawyer and Shikhar’s father owns jewellery showrooms in Chandigarh and Ambala.

However, the couple wanted to do something of their own, so they started Samosa Singh with their own savings.

ALSO READ | A culinary journey through Kerala's unique spice markets

When there was a need for a bigger kitchen space, they sold off their expensive apartment for the business. They rented a factory in Bengaluru with that money.

Today, Samosa Singh's turnover is Rs 45 crore, and the couple sells roughly 30,000 samosas every month, bringing their daily earnings to around Rs 12 lakh, as per an HT report.

The duo has introduced several innovative samosas like the manchurian samosa, kadai paneer samosa and more. They already have nearly 40 stores and are now considering taking their business to the next phase and sell samosas across the country.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra-based startup wins Tom Ford Plastic Innovation Prize for biodegradable packaging solution