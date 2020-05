The nationwide lockdown and subsequent extensions have left millions indoors with no place to go and limited entertainment. Amid such a tough time, people are resorting to activities on the smartphones that can keep them entertained. To provide quality entertainment for the entire family, and capture and share memorable moments with loved ones, three alumni of BITS Pilani have launched a unique AI based service called 'ViBo' through Homingos startup.

The Bengaluru-based company has launched a new service that will help capture the essence of the lockdown through photographs and videos. ViBo, is a videobook that allows people to capture and print rare moments of the lockdown phase in video format.

Homingos was founded by Shourya Agarwal, Rajat Gupta and Malhar Patil to allow people preserve, share and relive memorable moments through videos and picture postcards. The company has a presence in over cities across India.

Homingos said, “This videobook will capture your story for years to come. And it’s quite simple. All that one needs to do is upload short video moments with a brief note, Homingos will print these videos as a personalised book with each page as a video card.” Eventually, people can create a travel ViBo, farewell ViBo, birthday ViBo and ViBos for a lot of memorable times.

On the launch, Homingos Co-founder and CEO Shourya Agarwal said, “We are all caught in a period where history is being rewritten and all of us are knowingly and unknowingly writing it. Our technology will enable people to store photographs and videos in the most convenient way. Millions of users can be handled without glitches.'