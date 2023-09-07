Bengaluru-based biomaterials startup altM secures $3.5 million in seed funding from Omnivore fund

Biomaterials startup altM on Thursday (September 7) announced that it has raised $3.5 million in the seed funding round led by Omnivore. The other investors included Theia Ventures, Thai Wah Ventures, Sanjiv Rangrass, Neha Mudaliar, Maninder Gulati from OYO, Mirik Gogri from Spectrum Impact, and Paula Mariwala from Aureolis Ventures.
altM is Omnivore’s first investment from its third fund. Omnivore had launched Omnivore Agritech & Climate Sustainability Fund in April 2022, which raised $150 million. In June they announced the first closing of the fund.
This is also the firm’s fourth investment under its OmniX Bio initiative, which was setup in 2021 to back early-stage agrifood life science startups.
Bengaluru-based altM plans to use these funds to bring forth an engineering-and manufacturing-driven lens to circularity and sustainability.
"altM aims to develop and manufacture scalable biomaterials to help large industries reduce their carbon footprints across their supply chains. The startup uses lignocellulosic agricultural residues as their raw material to produce advanced materials as alternatives to unsustainable incumbents. Given its sustainability potential and functional properties, lignocellulosic biomass offers a unique technological appeal to form a family of materials," Omnivore said in a statement.
altM CEO and Co-Founder Apoorv Garg said, "The scale-up of a technology from a laboratory bench to commercial production is not a trivial undertaking. Production scale-up is often the death valley for biotech startups. Our focus on go-to-market strategy, execution, and production scale-up will be the differentiator to most endeavours we see in the world of biomaterials today."
"With Apoorv and Yugal's background in manufacturing excellence, altM's entry into industrial alternative materials will hasten the global shift towards sustainability and circularity," Mark Kahn, Managing Partner at Omnivore, said.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Startup Digest: Temasek leads $140 million round in Ola Electric, Swiggy’s product head Anuj Rathi quits & more
Sept 7, 2023 IST11 Min Read
Peak XV Partners strong emphasis on AI and have invested in over 20 companies
Sept 6, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Byju’s misses own timeline to pay variable income to tuition centre staff
Sept 6, 2023 IST3 Min Read