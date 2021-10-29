Beauty platform Purplle raises $75 million

Purplle.com, an online beauty destination, has announced a $75 million funding and will add investor Kedaara to the cap table. This comes six months after a $45 million funding backed by Verlinvest, Blume Ventures, JSW Ventures, and first-time investor Sequoia Capital India.

Purplle says it is on a robust growth trajectory, having grown its GMV (Gross merchandise volume) by 6x in the last three years. Even with a COVID year, the company said it delivered 90 percent GMV CAGR for the last three years.

Speaking on the investment, Manish Taneja, co-founder and CEO, Purplle.com, and Suyash Katyayani, co-founder and CTO of, Purplle.com said, "We are excited to partner with Kedaara, as they venture into the beauty e-commerce industry. Being one of the marquee investors in India, Kedaara’s rich experience across consumer and tech will empower us in our next phase of growth. With this investment, we will strengthen our technology capabilities, deepen our talent pool, introduce new and innovative products and brands, invest in entrepreneurs building differentiated beauty offerings, and create a treasure chest for potential acquisitions."

Sunish Sharma, co-CEO and managing partner at Kedaara, and Anant Gupta, managing director at Kedaara added, "We are delighted to partner with Purplle. Led by an innovative, passionate and strong execution-focused team, the company has demonstrated market-leading growth and continues to build a unique platform focused on the ethos of democratizing Beauty and Personal Care across India. We believe Purplle offers a unique value proposition and a superior customer experience and will continue to have strong tailwinds for a long time. We are very excited with our new investment in the consumer-tech space and look forward to working closely with the Purplle team in helping them realize their vision."

Founded in 2012, Purplle.com says it now has 7 million monthly active users. The beauty e-tailer has over 1000+ brands with nearly 50,000 products, available on its website and app. The company investors include Kedaara, Sequoia Capital India, Goldman Sachs, Verlinvest, Blume Ventures, and JSW Ventures.