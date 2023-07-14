Battery Smart, a battery-swapping company, aims to double its customer base and venture into 10 new regions. To support its expansion goals, Battery Smart recently secured $33 million in a pre-Series B funding round. Notably, the funding round witnessed participation from both existing investors, such as Tiger Global and Blume Ventures, as well as new investors like the Ecosystem Integrity Fund and British International Investment.

Battery Smart, an electric vehicle battery-swapping company, aims to double its customer base and venture into 10 new regions. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Pulkit Khurana, Co-Founder & CEO of Battery Smart, expressed the company's ambition to attract 50,000 customers by the end of December.

To support its expansion goals, Battery Smart recently secured $33 million in a pre-Series B funding round. Notably, the funding round witnessed participation from both existing investors, such as Tiger Global and Blume Ventures, as well as new investors like the Ecosystem Integrity Fund and British International Investment.

Khurana emphasised that Battery Smart is establishing approximately 50-60 battery swap stations each month and currently completes 55,000 battery swaps daily. With the new funding injection, the startup intends to extend its presence to 10 additional cities before the year concludes.

Meanwhile, MamaEarth, a prominent personal care and beauty brand, is eagerly anticipating regulatory approval for its initial public offering (IPO) , according to Founder Varun Alagh. In an interview with CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan, Alagh affirmed the company's commitment to delivering sustained value in the future.

In another insightful segment, Aishwarya Anand engaged in a conversation with Sushant Sreeram, Country Director of Prime Video India. Sreeram detailed the company's plans to launch a reality web series akin to Shark Tank, aimed at showcasing and supporting early-stage startups.

Ritu Singh delved into the key findings from the second edition of the "Business of Handmade" report, which was released by 200 Million Artisans. This social enterprise is dedicated to facilitating the growth of craft-led micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). The report sheds light on the challenges faced by the artisan economy in terms of accessing finance and explores the potential of catalytic capital to ignite a handmade revolution in India.

