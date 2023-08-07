homestartup NewsKapture CX raises $4 million to expand AI powered customer support platform

Kapture CX raises $4 million to expand AI-powered customer support platform

Aug 7, 2023

Bangalore based SaaS startup, Kapture CX raise recently raised 4 million dollars in a series a round led by cactus venture partners. The platform helps improve customer experience by streamlining and automating customer support. The firm caters to clients across 5 countries and will use the funds to expand its offering across newer geographies.

Bangalore based SaaS startup Kapture CX raise recently raised 4 million dollars in a series a round led by Cactus Venture Partners. The SaaS-based customer support automation platform offers a suite of solutions to enterprise customers.  The platform helps improve customer experience by streamlining and automating customer support. The firm caters to clients across 5 countries and will use the funds to expand its offering across newer geographies.
Sheshgiri Kamath, Co-Founder of Kapture CX, said, “Generative AI kind of showed a very interesting opportunity and that's one of the reasons and we have been at the forefront of it. So we decided that now is a good time to raise capital and double-down on our growth by using this because customer support happens to be one of the areas where there is going to be a great deal of use cases being implemented.”
Indian startups are benefiting more and more from having a strong digital core on the cloud. Over 80 percent of the 115 start-ups surveyed recently by SAP India, in collaboration with Zinnov Digital across the enterprise tech, health tech, retail, logistics, and auto tech sectors reported a substantial increase in revenue, underlining the positive impact of enterprise applications as per the report.
About 37 percent startups studied also said they would spend at least 15 percent more on enterprise applications in 2023. To discuss the findings of this report, Startup Street spoke to Sanket Deodhar, VP- Digital Natives & Unicorns, SAP India, and Ajit Narayanan, CPTO, Licious.
First Published: Aug 7, 2023
