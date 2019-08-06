Awfis raises $30 million funding from ChrysCapital

Co-working space provider Awfis Space Solutions Pvt. Ltd has raised an additional $30 million in its Series D round of funding from marquee investor ChrysCapital.

Existing investors, Sequoia India and The Three Sisters Institutional Office also participated in the current round.

Prior to its latest round of funding, Awfis had raised over $50 million in a mix of equity and debt financing rounds.

The funds will be used to introduce new and innovative products and services, and further establish new micro markets in India while enriching the experience for its community members.

Amit Ramani, founder and CEO of Awfis said: “The additional capital raised will support us in expanding our footprint in India with 400 plus centres and 200,000 seats over the next 36 months. Our focus is to fortify our base in tier 1 cities and further enter newer market with expansion into tier 2 cities."