Avaana Capital marks the first close of its climate and sustainability fund, raises $70 million

By Aishwarya Anand  Jun 21, 2023 1:49:25 PM IST (Published)

Climate-focussed venture capital firm Avaana Capital, has raised $70 million in the first close of its early stage sustainability fund. The firm is targeting a total corpus of $100-125 million for the fund.

Avaana Climate and Sustainability Fund will focus on investing in three sectors that it said are responsible for 90 percent of India's emissions — energy transition and resource management, mobility and supply chains, sustainable agriculture and food systems. It is looking to invest in the clean energy and climate-technology space.
The fund has garnered interest from institutional investors, including Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), Self Reliant India (SRI) Fund, the UK India Development Cooperation Fund (UKIDCF), and corporates such as Godrej Group, Murugappa, Torrent, Tsadik, and Bellerive Capital, among others.
