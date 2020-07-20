Startup Augmented reality startup StyleDotMe raises Rs 3.5 crore in Pre-series A funding Updated : July 20, 2020 03:52 PM IST The investment will enable the startup to enter the global fashion retail market and scale its overall business. StyleDotMe’s augmented reality platform, mirrAR, helps ewellery industry to facilitate customers try jewellery virtually. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply