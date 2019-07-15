Startup
At Cricket World Cup final, Freshworks pitches for a hunger-free India
Updated : July 15, 2019 06:37 PM IST
Business software maker Freshworks Inc launched a campaign at Lord’s Cricket Ground on Sunday as the New Zealand-England World Cup final was underway to raise awareness about hunger in India.
Freshworks will make an undisclosed donation to feed 1 lakh children in India and also donate excess food from canteens at its India offices.
