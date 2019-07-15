At Cricket World Cup final, Freshworks pitches for a hunger-free India

Business software maker Freshworks Inc launched a campaign at Lord’s Cricket Ground on Sunday as the New Zealand-England World Cup final was underway to raise awareness about hunger in India. The company flew a blimp bearing the hash-tag #Cricket4Life at a height of 1,500 feet over Lord’s, popularly called the Mecca of cricket.

Freshworks, based in Chennai and Silicon Valley, said in a statement that the initiative was aimed at highlighting the plight of the hungry in India while looking for ways to solve issues surrounding food waste and malnutrition. The company has joined hands with Delhi-based NGO Feeding India for the campaign.

Freshworks will make an undisclosed donation to feed 1 lakh children in India and also donate excess food from canteens at its India offices, which cater to 2,000 employees, every day as part of the partnership.

Girish Mathrubootham, founder and CEO, Freshworks, said passion for the sport can also make way for a greater cause. “We would love to see every cricket fan contribute to the cause,” he said in the statement.