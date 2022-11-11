    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    startup News

    Ashneer Grover says his 'Doglapan' autobiography can make you quit job to start up or forever ditch the dream

    The book titled 'Doglapan The Hard Truth about Life and Start Ups' is being billed as raw, gut-wrenchingly honest and one of the finest storytelling from the entrepreneur and will release in December.

    Ashneer Grover, the former founder of BharatPe and Shark Tank India judge, has penned his memoir, which is set to release next month. Interestingly, the book is titled Doglapan (double standards), is one of Grover's famous phrases that he used on the sets of Shark Tank India. Published by Penguin India, the book shares "hard truths" about start-ups and life and is "all about the hypocrisy of life - success in failure and failure in success", according to Grover.

    Grover shared the news on Twitter and said that he will provide an insider view into the world of unicorns through this book.
    “Is kitab padhne ke baad ya to aap ek dum apni naukri chhod doge ya fir zindagi bhar naukri hi karoge. At least beech mein nahi phase rahoge. To get absolute clarity in life - read my incredible life story !” he tweeted.
    The book is set to release on December 26. According to the book’s blurb, it will cover Grover's journey from being a young boy growing up in Delhi to becoming one of the most successful entrepreneurs and a household name in the country.
    "This is the unfettered story of Ashneer Grover-the favourite and misunderstood poster boy of Start-up India. Controversy, media spotlight, garrulous social media chatter descend, making it difficult to distinguish fact from fiction," the blurb adds.
    Ashneer Grover co-founded Indian fintech unicorn BharatPe. He had a bitter exit from BharatPe earlier this year following a bitter spat with its board over accusations of financial irregularities.
    Before BharatPe, Ashneer Grover worked with grocery delivery start-up Grofers (now Blinkit).
    Grover, who turned 40 earlier this year, is reportedly working on another start-up.
    (Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
