#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Startup
Business

As Softbank's Oyo booms, some Indian hotels cry foul and check out

Updated : October 08, 2019 07:42 AM IST

As the Softbank-backed startup pushes toward profitability, an increasing number of Indian hotel operators who have partnered with Oyo are complaining about being blindsided by fee increases.
The backlash against Oyo — while limited to a small share of the more than 10,000 hotel owners in India who work with it — comes at a crucial time for an emerging-market unicorn valued at $10 billion and its major investor.
Oyo charges hotels a roughly 20 percent franchise fee on room revenues when hotels join its network, but some Indian hotel operators say the startup often ends up taking half or more of revenues through fees that were not initially disclosed.
As Softbank's Oyo booms, some Indian hotels cry foul and check out
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

CDSL freezes DHFL's promoter holding for delay in announcing Q1 results

CDSL freezes DHFL's promoter holding for delay in announcing Q1 results

From Rs 1 lakh to Rs 43,000 in just 4 months! Here's why this construction firm has lost over half its value since May

From Rs 1 lakh to Rs 43,000 in just 4 months! Here's why this construction firm has lost over half its value since May

Ritesh Agarwal, SoftBank make fresh infusion of $1.5 billion into Oyo, valuation touches $10 billion

Ritesh Agarwal, SoftBank make fresh infusion of $1.5 billion into Oyo, valuation touches $10 billion

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV