As BYJU’S disqualifies creditor and calls on New York court over $1.2 bn loan, lenders group calls it ‘meritless suit’

Two days after edtech company BYJU'S filed a suit in the New York Supreme Court challenging the acceleration of the $ 1.2 billion term loan B (TLB), a group of ad hoc lenders called it a “meritless suit”. The lenders collectively own more than 85 percent of the $1.2 loan BYJU’S raised in November 2021.

BYJU’S ’ meritless lawsuit against its term loan lenders is simply an effort to avoid complying with its obligations, including making contractually required payments. The lender group, comprised of 21 highly-respected global institutional investors, has sought to work constructively with the company over the past nine months to cure its numerous defaults and will continue to do so in good faith,” the lender group said in a statement.

It added that in the event BYJU’S intentionally remains in default , the lender group reserves all rights available to it to enforce the credit agreement.

As per the statement, Houlihan Lokey serves as financial advisor to the term loan lender group and Kirkland and Ellis LLP, Cahill Gordon and Reindel LLP, and Shearman and Sterling LLP are serving as legal advisors.

BYJU'S had reached out to the New York Supreme Court on June 6 and accused the lenders of indulging in “predatory tactics.”

In what is possibly the first action of its kind by an Indian company, BYJU’s has also issued a notice to one of its creditors, Redwood, disqualifying it as a lender.

“It is important to note that BYJU'S had so far demonstrated remarkable restraint by refraining from utilising the disqualification clause, instead striving for months to achieve an amicable resolution with the hawkish trader-lenders,” the edtech company has said.

As per an earlier Bloomberg report, creditors to Byju’s have pulled out of negotiations with the company to recast a $1.2 billion loan. The talks were called off after the creditors moved to a Delaware court, accusing the firm of hiding $500 million of funds raised.

In its latest statement on June 6, BYJU’s now indicated that the Delaware court ruling was in its favour. “The TLB lenders (unsuccessfully) attempted to deprive BYJU’S of its contractual right to ‘disqualify’ lenders engaged primarily in opportunistic trades. The Delaware court rejected this attempt, ruling that the TLB lenders “have not demonstrated either irreparable harm or the balance of the harms as required to support a provision restraining” this contractual right of BYJU’S.”

BYJU’s also said that given that legal proceedings are now on foot in both Delaware and New York, it is clear that the entire TLB is disputed. “As such, BYJU’S cannot be expected to and has elected not to make any further payment to the TLB lenders, including any interest, until the dispute is decided by the court,” it said.

BYJU's added that it has conveyed to lenders that the firm remains financially robust with significant cash reserves.