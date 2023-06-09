As BYJU’S disqualifies creditor and calls on New York court over $1.2 bn loan, lenders group calls it ‘meritless suit’

Two days after BYJU'S filed a suit in New York Supreme Court challenging the acceleration of the $ 1.2 billion term loan B (TLB), a group of ad hoc lenders have called it a “meritless suit.”

BYJU’S ’ meritless lawsuit against its term loan lenders is simply an effort to avoid complying with its obligations, including making contractually required payments. The lender group, comprised of 21 highly-respected global institutional investors, has sought to work constructively with the company over the past nine months to cure its numerous defaults and will continue to do so in good faith,” the lender group said in a statement. It added that in the event BYJU’S intentionally remains in default , the lender group reserves all rights available to it to enforce the credit agreement.