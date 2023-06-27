Arkam Ventures launches $180 million Fund II to invest in 20 early-stage tech startups

From its $106 million Fund 1, the VC evaluated middle India opportunities across financial services, skilling, food, agriculture, mobility, healthcare, and SaaS.

Early-stage venture capital firm Arkam Ventures, has launched its second fund with a target corpus of $180 million, nearly doubling the size of its maiden fund, which it closed last year at $106 million.

Through Fund II, the VC wants to build a portfolio of 20 tech startups . It is looking to make investments in Series A and Series B startups, with a focus on emerging sectors like electric vehicles (EV) and manufacturing technology. Arkam will also continue to invest in areas like financial services, skilling, food, agriculture, healthcare, mobility, and software-as-a-service (SaaS).

“We believe the Middle India digitisation and SaaS opportunity will lead to the creation of 100 new mega businesses over the next decade. Arkam II will participate in this exciting phase of value creation by leveraging its network of high-quality institutional LPs, seasoned investment team and access to highly driven founders,” said Rahul Chandra, Managing Director, Arkam.