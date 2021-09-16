Apna turns unicorn, secures $100 mn series C funding led by Tiger Global at $1.1 bn valuation

Jobs and professional network platform for the rising workforce, apna has secured $100 million in series C funding led by Tiger Global. The round also saw participation from Owl Ventures, Insight Partners, Sequoia Capital India, Maverick Ventures and GSV Ventures. With this round, apna has attained a total valuation of $1.1 billion making it a unicorn within 21 months of product launch.

‘Made in India, for the world’, apna aims to go into overdrive to sustainably solve the immense challenge of unemployment, poverty and upskilling. The venture has grown 125x over the past 15 months and is currently conducting 18 million interviews each month.

The company plans to use the proceeds to further strengthen its presence in the existing 28 cities and expand to 300 cities and 4,000 towns in India by the end of 2021. The team also plans to double down on its edtech platform for skilling and invest in hiring talent and building world-class engineering and product capabilities.

apna plans to build a global enterprise by venturing into new markets such as the USA, South East Asia, Middle East and Africa starting in 2022.

Sharing his views, Nirmit Parikh, Founder and CEO, apna, said, “apna has a deep social purpose, and is committed to discovery and creation of opportunities to enhance a billion livelihoods, across geographies. With the continued support of our partners, we aim to accelerate our journey of ‘solving for the world’.”

apna’s job platform leverages a sophisticated algorithm that matches candidates with employers taking into account their skills, experience and preferences.

The app also comprises 70 plus communities for skilled professionals like carpenters, painters, telecallers, field sales agents, delivery personnel and others. apna communities have enabled users to grow their professional networks, upskill through peer learning and find gig opportunities. apna’s communities enabled 17 million peer to peer professional conversations in the past month.

The venture also has several of India’s leading companies, such as Zomato, Bharti AXA, Urban Company, BYJU’S, PhonePe, Burger King, Delhivery, Teamlease and G4S Global as clients.

apna has facilitated about 100 million interviews via the app in less than two years. It currently enables over 18 million monthly interviews and has over 5 million active jobs.

Griffin Schroeder, Partner, Tiger Global, said, “Apna’s viral adoption is driven by a novel social and interactive approach to connecting employers with job seekers. We expect job seekers in search of meaningful connections and vetted opportunities to drive Apna’s continued explosive growth across India – and the world.”

Partnering with Owl Ventures, one of the leading education technology VCs in the world, will surely help bolster apna’s global ambitions in the skilling space.

Founded in 2019, apna has secured more than $190 million from marquee investors such as Tiger Global, Owl Ventures, Insight Partners, Lightspeed India, Sequoia Capital India, Maverick Ventures, GSV Ventures, Greenoaks Capital and Rocketship.