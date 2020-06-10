Startup Anand Mahindra invests $1 million in Indian social media startup Hapramp Updated : June 10, 2020 02:43 PM IST Back in 2018, Anand Mahindra had tweeted about a funding opportunity for an Indian social media startup that met certain criteria. GoSocial is a social media platform that rewards artists and creators as they post and engage with the community. In addition to its flagship social networking solution GoSocial, the startup is also building 1Ramp.io, which is a rewarding social media platform powered by Steem Blockchain.