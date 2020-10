Logistics technology Shiprocket claims to have onboarded 85,000 sellers on its platform with presence in both tier-I and tier-II cities with 34,656 (40.59%) of sellers in tier-I and 50,729 (59.41%) sellers from tier-II regions.

From 11,521 monthly active sellers in September 2019, monthly active sellers in September 2020 rose to 41,212 on the platform in the middle of COVID pandemic.

With small businesses moving online to various sales channels including online stores, social media, offline channels, and marketplaces, the company has witnessed a 511 percent growth in the first-time sellers on its platform between March and September 2020. Furthermore, it has also registered a 182 percent increase in number of active sellers between March and September 2020.

Saahil Goel, CEO, and co-founder of Shiprocket, said, “Since its inception, Shiprocket has committed to extending its services across all small and medium sellers who are looking to take their business online and helping them gain a wider reach. We are delighted to cross the 85,000 mark in the number of sellers on Shiprocket’s platform.”

“A 182% increase in the number of active sellers in the last 7 months takes us closer to the goal of consolidating our leadership stance in the shipping and logistics sector. We will continue to provide a seamless experience to sellers on our platform while consistently expanding our array of services over the next few months.”

Since its inception in 2017, Shiprocket works with MSMEs in the e-commerce sector, providing shipments across 27,000-plus pin codes PAN India and 220 countries globally.